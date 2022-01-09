 Staffing shortages affecting rural NM - Albuquerque Journal

Staffing shortages affecting rural NM

By Dr. Rebecca Simon / Zuni Resident

“NM hospitals have worst shortages of staff in US” (Journal, Dec. 31) by (Olivier) Uyttebrouck and (Ryan) Boetel highlights the reality of providing care in New Mexico, though misses on how these shortages directly affect patients and (doctors) delivering patient care. As a family physician working in rural New Mexico, I can tell you care is already being rationed.

For the last six months, it has become progressively more difficult to transfer patients who need specialty care out of my small rural emergency department. The staffing shortage across the state causes a severe trickle-down effect to our rural hospitals, often serving incredibly vulnerable and predominantly Indigenous patients. These hospitals mostly do not have the capability of managing critically ill patients for days while we wait for a scarce ICU bed. States whose staffing shortages may be better than New Mexico tell me they cannot accept out-of-state patients, even when hospitals in our state may take patients from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

I know this crisis is affecting the whole country. When I see the stories of patients dying in rural hospitals waiting to be transferred for sometimes relatively treatable conditions my heart breaks for the nurses and physicians who tried their best. I have been that doctor who has called 50 hospitals across the country in a day trying to find an available ICU bed for a patient. As physicians we are being told by health systems outside of New Mexico that our patients cannot be transferred because they are from out of state.

I ask the governor to consider trying to prioritize our state in this crisis so New Mexicans’ care is no longer rationed. No matter where patients live, they should be able to access specialty and critical care in an emergency.


