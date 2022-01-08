COVID cases hit historic high in NM

SANTA FE — The number of COVID-19 cases in New Mexico broke the state’s daily record Friday — exceeding more than 4,200 cases — as the omicron variant ripped through the state.

The 4,246 cases reported Friday beat the old record from Nov. 19, 2020, by nearly 600 infections.

New Mexico has topped 3,000 cases in a day only three times in the 21 months since the pandemic arrived — twice this week.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19, by contrast, remained roughly flat on Friday at 539 patients, a sharp increase from late December but in line with Thursday’s total.

Death rates remain high. New Mexico reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths Friday, eight of them in Bernalillo County.

The state ranks No. 7 in the country for COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Acting Health Secretary David Scrase said this week that health officials expect the new omicron variant to dominate New Mexico’s cases within a week.

The highly contagious version of the virus has triggered an explosion of cases across the globe.

But Scrase said there’s some evidence omicron will result in lower hospitalization and death rates than earlier version of the coronavirus. The omicron wave, he said, could last four to six weeks.

The number of people who end up in the hospital is critical, Scrase said, because New Mexico hospitals already face staffing shortages and a high volume of patients. Many hospitals have engaged crisis standards of care, a step that can allow the rationing of health care when demand exceeds the supply of resources.

Scrase and other physicians for the state have urged New Mexicans to upgrade their masks to KN95 or N95s or to layer two masks on top of each other. They also asked people to activate the COVID-19 exposure alerts on their phones.

The state on Friday also extended its public health order requiring the wearing of masks indoors in public places, regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

In Friday’s update, the Department of Health reported:

— 4,246 new cases, including 1,287 in Bernalillo County, the state’s most populous county.

— A test positivity rate of 23.2% over the last seven days, about 9 percentage points higher than a month ago.

— 14 more deaths, of people ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. The statewide death toll is now 5,983 residents.