Keller vetoes Open Space Trust Fund bill

For the second time in less than a month, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has deployed his veto pen — this time to stop legislation allowing the city to drain its 40-year-old Open Space Trust Fund.

While the mayor expressed support for the bill’s underlying intent, he took issue with a provision the City Council added late that required officials to spend most of the money on the West Side. In his veto message, Keller thanked the sponsor, Don Harris, “for his efforts to correct problems with the current fund.”

“Currently, the open space trust fund is only marginally effective with respect to its ability to meaningfully protect and enhance our city’s open space,” Keller wrote.

Harris introduced the bill in November, just two months before the end of his fourth and final term. It passed the council 5-4 during his last meeting. Cynthia Borrego and Lan Sena — who were also on their way out the door — voted with Harris, as did Brook Bassan and Klarissa Peña.

Harris argued that the trust fund had become somewhat futile. By ordinance, officials could only tap the fund’s interest and investment income — which amounted to about $1.3 million since 2017 — but not its principal. Harris’ legislation opened it up for officials to use the roughly $12 million principal to buy land for preservation. A successful late amendment directed the city to spend 75% of it west of the Rio Grande.

The bill also reserved 2% of all future city general-obligation bond programs for open space acquisitions and restoration.

But members of the city’s own Open Space Advisory Board — who complained they learned of the bill by reading the newspaper — as well as some councilors said the proposal was rushed and deserved a more thorough review.

Keller in his veto message noted that “more time and consideration” would make for a better bill, and proposed convening stakeholders to revise it. A mayoral spokeswoman said that would include the Open Space Advisory Board.

The mayor also called the 75% West Side requirement a “blunt criterion (that) could jeopardize our ability to leverage funds from other sources.”

The council is expected to address the veto at its Jan. 19 meeting — and can override it with six votes.

The council’s membership has changed significantly since the bill passed, and four new councilors will take on the issue for the first time.

While Harris no longer has a vote, he said he is heartened that Keller “recognizes the validity” of the proposal.

“Based on reading the veto message, he said he’s certainly open to the policy that I was proposing,” Harris said.

Keller has vetoed only six bills since taking office in late 2017 but this is the second in a month. On Dec. 17, he vetoed legislation that would have banned alcohol at Los Altos Park, except for special events, and required the city to provide storage for park security carts near the security office. That veto withstood an override vote.