Urlacher’s advice helped sway Ridenour to accept challenge with UNM

Heath Ridenour said his dream has come true when he was named quarterbacks coach at the University of New Mexico. Yet he realizes the big challenge that comes with being a first-time Division I assistant coach trying to bring success to a position that has experienced great adversity in recent years.

“I don’t think we get into this business to avoid challenges,” Ridenour said on Friday during a press conference where he was introduced as the Lobos’ third quarterbacks coach in as many years under UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “Football coaches and football players … like to persevere and thrive through adversity.”

Ridenour, 41, coached Cleveland High to three state titles and compiled a 96-18 record in his 10 seasons with the Storm, including the championship last fall. He is very familiar with the quarterback position. He played it at Lovington High and Eastern New Mexico. Now, he’s planning to bring stability and continuity for UNM’s quarterbacks.

Bryson Carroll, a graduate manager, started at quarterback in the Lobos’ season finale in 2021. He was the seventh different starter in Gonzales’ 19 games as coach, of which UNM has lost 14.

Ridenour will also need to learn the nuances of recruiting, but because he has a great reputation for building relationships, “he’ll be just fine,” Gonzales said.

“There’s going to be a learning curve for me, there’s no doubt,” said Ridenour, who leaves a Cleveland team that’s on a 22-game win streak. “But I don’t think we got where we got at Cleveland because we were behind the times. I think we were all quick studies. We were committed to the grind and adapting and overcoming. Finding solutions to problems. You can be a problem identifier or you can be a solution finder.”

Ridenour has a one-year contract with the Lobos for $150,000.

Gonzales offered Ridenour the job last week, moving quickly after former UNM quarterbacks coach Drew Mehringer left to become the tight ends coach at Oregon.

Ridenour said he was drinking coffee and binge-watching the show, “Billions,” with his wife, Erica, when Gonzales called on Dec. 30.

Ridenour said he knew he had to make a tough decision to make, yet he always felt his answer would be yes. Speaking with friend and former Lovington and Lobo great Brian Urlacher only confirmed it is what he wanted.

Urlacher, a College and Pro Football Hall of Famer and two years older than Ridenour, told him Gonzales and the Lobos offered him the best place to get involved with major college football.

“Hearing those people I trust and care about tell me that this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I need to take a chance, solidified my decision,” Ridenour said.

Ridenour said the job offer is “the greatest compliment I’ve ever received as a coach. … To go from high school football to (Football Bowl Subdivision) full-time assistant is just a huge opportunity,” Ridenour said. “I’m excited for it. I’m ready to get going.”

NOTE: UNM graduate assistant Jake Rothschiller, a former Lobo safety, will be promoted to a full-time assistant and will become the linebackers coach, Gonzales said.

Rothschiller, UNM’s team MVP and defensive MVP in 2017, has been a graduate assistant on defense since Gonzales has been coach.

Rocky Long, the Lobos’ defensive coordinator, has doubled as linebackers coach and will continue to be involved with the linebackers.

Gonzales opened the job on defense after adding running back coaching duties to Jamie Christian, who also coaches special teams.

Jordan Somerville, who was the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, left UNM to become a quarterbacks analyst at Oregon.