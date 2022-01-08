First men’s Pit game with vaccine/testing requirements comes Saturday

Saturday’s Utah State-New Mexico men’s basketball game at the Pit will be the first at home for the Lobos in 18 days. It will also be the first men’s game since the university announced a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test requirement to enter the Pit – something recommended but not required by the state.

The arena’s mask requirement remains in effect.

David William’s, UNM’s Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs, said things ran “fairly well for a first time with a new policy like this in place” at Monday’s Lobo women’s game against UNLV – the first time the policy was in effect after both the men’s and women’s teams had home games on Dec. 28 postponed due to COVID cases on the visiting teams’ rosters.

As announced Dec. 20, to enter any men’s or women’s basketball game in the Pit in the month of January, fans must provide proof they are vaccinated against COVID or proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The policy will be evaluated at month’s end.

Children under 12 are not required to be vaccinated.

Acceptable forms of vaccination proof are a physical vaccination card, a picture of one’s vaccination card or a digital (on a phone) vaccination card.

A negative COVID test must have been within the past 72 hours if it was a PCR test or the past 24 hours before the game if an antigen test.

UNM and Southwest Labs are providing free pregame COVID testing. Williams said 42 fans took free COVID tests at Monday’s women’s game. Based on that and projecting a significant increase in fans expected for Saturday, UNM plans to have a significant increase in game-day testing personnel available.

Fans seeking an on-site test must have a government ID. Testing is available two hours before the 6 p.m. scheduled start.

Since the policy was announced Dec. 20 there have been 60 accounts for a total of 137 men’s basketball season tickets that asked for and received refunds, Williams said. For women’s basketball, it has been 18 accounts for a total of 35 season tickets.

Anecdotally, UNM also has had some people reach out saying they now feel comfortable coming to games as a result of the requirement, though Williams acknowledges there is no way to track accurately how many of those people either weren’t already season-ticket holders who just weren’t attending or how many are buying tickets with the requirements now in place.