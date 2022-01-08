Report alleges HopeWorks ‘defrauded’ ABQ of $155K

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A report from the Albuquerque’s Office of Inspector General alleges HopeWorks, one of the city’s larger contractors providing services to homeless people, “defrauded” the city $155,586.25 by double billing the city and Medicaid.

HopeWorks also billed Medicaid an additional $15,653.58 in June 2021 for providing certain services, despite there being “no program expenses recorded” in HopeWorks’ general ledger for that specific program, the Inspector General’s report said.

HopeWorks, meanwhile, has fired back.

In comments HopeWorks gave the OIG and that were included in the report, the organization contends the city initiated the audit and investigation as retaliation for an opinion column its co-CEOs wrote, and which appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. That piece criticized Mayor Tim Keller and the city for an “egregious use of public funds” in purchasing the old Lovelace Hospital building on Gibson with the intention of turning it into a center for sheltered and unsheltered homeless people.

The op-ed also stated that “this acquisition reeks of a hasty, politically motivated money pit,” that will feel “more like a prison than a welcoming place for shelter and wraparound services.”

The OIG report, dated Dec. 23 and publicly released this week, also took the city and HopeWorks to task for failing to have “adequate practices of monitoring” in place. That lack of internal controls, the report said, “makes the city susceptible to fraud, waste and abuse, as indicated by inaccurate reporting of contract revenues and expenditures,” resulting in noncompliance of the contract.

The Assisted Outpatient Treatment, or AOT, contract between the city and HopeWorks was supposed to run from Aug. 15, 2019, through Sept. 30, 2022; however, the contract was terminated by the city effective June 1, 2021, because of concerns about HopeWorks’ ability “to adhere to/meet the contract provisions,” the report said.

The op-ed appeared in the newspaper on June 10.

When contacted this week, the OIG declined to comment beyond its report. HopeWorks, which has $9.6 million in city contracts, primarily for homeless services, did not return phone calls.

The city applied for and received federal funding in 2016 to establish Assisted Outpatient Treatment programming in Bernalillo County, which included court-ordered treatment of “seriously mentally ill individuals who have a history of medication non-compliance,” the report said.

Implementation of the program was delayed because the original contractor was unable to provide clinical services. The city later contracted HopeWorks because of its long history working with people experiencing homelessness, addictions and mental illness.

Among the OIG’s recommendations was that HopeWorks “immediately repay the $155,586.25 in order to be compliant with the contract and federal requirements.”

In its response, HopeWorks said the OIG’s findings were “based on a misunderstanding” of how the various AOT program expenses are billed.

The OIG further recommended in its report that the city, as well as those it contracts with, “develop and implement an adequate system of monitoring that would provide information in a manner that could easily identify non-compliance with the contract.” HopeWorks also said in its OIG response that “the city never used the word ‘fraud’ or let us know we were under investigation for fraud until after the publication of our editorial criticizing the city and mayor’s strategy for combating homelessness.”

However, Carol Pierce, director of the city’s Department of Family and Community Services, which oversees the contract with HopeWorks, said that in March 2021, the city was contacted by HopeWorks, which said it was incurring a growing deficit in its operation of the Assisted Outpatient Treatment program and would have to put a more restrictive cap on the number of cases assigned to each case manager.

At that point, Pierce said, her office asked for fiscal documentation.

“We were doing our due diligence, as we do with any of our contractors and public dollars, and we couldn’t get the information we needed. We were concerned about the potential for double billing when there’s Medicaid involved as well as federal funds. So we’ve been asking for that information since March,” she said.

Failing to get it, the Department of Family and Community Services in August requested an independent audit be conducted, which the OIG began in September, according to the report.

The Office of the Inspector General is funded by the city but is independent of the mayor and the City Council.