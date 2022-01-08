 Lobo coach Richard Pitino tests positive for COVID, will miss Saturday game - Albuquerque Journal
Lobo coach Richard Pitino tests positive for COVID, will miss Saturday game

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

UNM Lobo men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino at the Nov. 30 game against New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. (Mike Sandoval/For the Journal)
UNM Lobo basketball coach Richard Pitino will not be on the sideline for Saturday night’s Lobo basketball game against Utah State after testing positive for COVID-19.

As of early afternoon Saturday, the game was still on as no other players or staff in the Lobo program had tested positive.

The Journal has learned Pitino took a COVID test on his own independent of the team once he started feeling symptoms. He had been with the team as recently as Friday.

The entire Lobo basketball team and coaching staff has been vaccinated, UNM has reported.

Assistant coach Eric Brown will step as acting coach for Saturday’s Mountain West Conference home opener between the Lobos (7-7, 0-1 Mountain West) and the Aggies (9-5, 0-1).

It is the first conference home game for UNM since Feb. 29, 2020 — a span of 679 days. That game was a 66-64 win over Utah State in the Pit.

The Lobos’ next scheduled game is set for Tuesday at UNLV, which current Mountain West and NCAA protocols would suggest Pitino would have to miss as well due to a five-day isolation period after a positive test.

The league, and all of college basketball, has been hit hard in the past two weeks by COVID-19 cases leading to game postponements, even among vaccinated programs, as the omicron variant has surged nationwide.

The Lobos’ Mountain West home opener was supposed to be Dec. 28 against No. 20 Colorado State, but too many players in the Rams’ program had positive COVID cases to play the game, which was postponed. Based on conference policy, both teams will attempt to make the game up. If that can’t happen, it will be deemed a no contest.

The Mountain West on Thursday adopted new NCAA safety guidelines reducing from 10 the days of isolation and separation from basketball activities


