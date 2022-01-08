 State Police: Man shot to death in Edgewood - Albuquerque Journal

State Police: Man shot to death in Edgewood

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A man was shot and killed during a dispute Thursday night in Edgewood.

Officer Ray Wilson, a New Mexico State Police spokesman, said the agency was asked by the Edgewood Police Department to investigate the death of 41-year-old Kalan La Fleur, of Edgewood.

Wilson said detectives identified the shooter as a 35-year-old man but no arrests have been made “at this time.”

“This investigation remains active and ongoing,” he said. “…Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.”

Wilson said Edgewood police responded around 8 p.m. to a shooting at 51 Park Road #C. He said they found La Fleur shot to death inside a green Ford Explorer SUV.

Wilson said State Police learned La Fleur drove his SUV to the address, “where he encountered a 35-year-old male.” He said there was an altercation between the two and the man shot La Fleur.

“Investigation Bureau agents continue to gather any and all relevant evidence, interviews, and information,” Wilson said.


