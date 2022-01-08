Person fatally struck by driver in NE ABQ

Authorities say a person is dead after running out in front of a pickup truck and being hit Friday night in Northeast Albuquerque.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash and the truck had a green light at the time.

She said the driver had switched places with the passenger and initially lied to police due to having a revoked license.

Atkins said police responded sometime before 9 p.m. to a fatal crash at the intersection of Spain and Wyoming NE. The pedestrian died at the scene.

A witness, who caught the crash on a dash camera, told police the person “ran out in front of the truck.” Atkins said the passenger initially told police she was driving at the time.

She said later on the man in the truck admitted he was driving and “had lied originally because his driver’s license is revoked.” Atkins said both passed sobriety tests.