 Baldwin: It's 'a lie' that he's not helping shooting probe - Albuquerque Journal

Baldwin: It’s ‘a lie’ that he’s not helping shooting probe

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he’s not complying with the investigation into last fall’s deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie.

At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin’s cellphone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie “Rust” on Oct. 21 when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the film’s director.

Authorities still don’t have the actor’s phone.

Baldwin said in an Instagram message posted Saturday that New Mexico has to go through New York law enforcement and the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time.

“They can’t just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you,” he said.

Baldwin has said he didn’t know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Investigators are trying to find where the live round came from and, in the search warrant for Baldwin’s phone, said they are looking for text messages, images, videos, calls or any other information related to the movie.

“Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that’s bull—-, that’s a lie,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Person fatally struck by driver in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a person is dead ... Authorities say a person is dead after running out in front of a pickup truck and being hit Friday night in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca ...
2
Farmington police officer shot, wounded; suspect sought
ABQnews Seeker
A Farmington police officer was shot ... A Farmington police officer was shot and wounded Friday night by a DWI suspect who remained at large, police said. Law enforcement officers from ...
3
State Police: Man shot to death in Edgewood
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot and killed ... A man was shot and killed during a dispute Thursday night in Edgewood. Officer Ray Wilson of the New Mexico State Police said the ...
4
Lobos coach Richard Pitino tests positive for COVID, will ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM Lobo men's basketball coach Richard ... UNM Lobo men's basketball coach Richard Pitino will miss Saturday's game against Utah State due to COVID-19.
5
Report alleges HopeWorks 'defrauded' ABQ of $155K
ABQnews Seeker
Contractor contends IG's audit was retaliation ... Contractor contends IG's audit was retaliation for opinion column
6
Ethics allegations against Dow move forward
ABQnews Seeker
Commission says state representative failed to ... Commission says state representative failed to properly disclose income
7
APS has first all-female Board of Education
ABQnews Seeker
New board faces both pandemic and ... New board faces both pandemic and district budget concerns
8
Keller axes bill that would OK draining of open ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor had issues with a focus ... Mayor had issues with a focus on spending on the West Side
9
NMSU president to leave in leadership change
ABQnews Seeker
Chancellor will become head of main ... Chancellor will become head of main campus and unversity system