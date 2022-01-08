 Renowned violinist Midori to play with the NM Phil - Albuquerque Journal

Renowned violinist Midori to play with the NM Phil

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

The violinist Midori.

The internationally renowned violinist Midori will join the New Mexico Philharmonic in a performance of the Brahms Violin Concerto on Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Philharmonic musicians will play Erich Korngold’s “Much Ado About Nothing Overture” from the suite of the same name. The concert will end with Brahms’ “Symphony No. 2.” Music director Roberto Minczuk will conduct.

The Japanese American Midori made her debut with the New York Philharmonic at age 11. She was a celebrated child prodigy, performing with Leonard Bernstein at the Tanglewood Music Festival.

She has collaborated with musicians such as Claudio Abbado, Emanuel Ax and Yo-Yo Ma.

Midori has won the Avery Fisher Prize (2001), Musical America’s Instrumentalist of the Year award (2002) and the Kennedy Center Gold Medal in 2010. In 2007 she was named a United Nations Messenger of Peace. In May 2021 she was an honoree of the 43rd Kennedy Center Honors. She plays a 1734 Guarnerius del Gesù “Ex-Huberman” violin. She has been honored for her work as an educator and for her community engagement endeavors.

IF YOU GO
WHAT: “Midori!” with the New Mexico Philharmonic

WHERE: Popejoy Hall, 203 Cornell Drive NE, University of New Mexico

WHEN: 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15

HOW MUCH: $22-$90 at nmphil.org, 505-925-5626, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of performance, masks required.


