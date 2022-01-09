Latest United addition has played on Republic of Congo’s national team

New Mexico United’s latest player addition — that of defender Raddy Ovouka — was not a garden variety signing.

United announced Saturday it has acquired the 22-year-old native of the Democratic Republic of Congo who played in Ghana’s Premier League for the past five seasons. Ovouka is technically on loan from his Accra Hearts of Oak club for 2022 and NMU has an option to sign him at season’s end.

Ovouka is the seventh new signing announced by the club this offseason, but even that is a bit deceiving, said director of player personnel Itamar Keinan.

“Raddy was actually the first one we started working on back in October,” Keinan said during a Zoom media conference. “We had to go through a lot of hoops but he’s an exciting player. He’s extremely strong, big, can get by players on the attack and has an incredible strike. He’s exciting on both sides of the ball.”

The upcoming season figures to be an adventure for Ovouka, who will make his United States debut. His command of English is very limited, Keinan said, but communications are another aspect of Ovouka’s rather complicated signing.

“He does speak French,” Keinan said, “so I have to use a translator to talk with him. But we actually now have three (other) players on our roster who speak French. We had none last season.”

New signings Alexis Souahy, Carl Sainte and Tabort Etaka Preston are the French speakers Keinan referenced, and Souahy has agreed to serve as translator this season.

Ovouka has played primarily as a left back and has established himself as both a strong defender and an attacking threat from the wing.

He earned a spot on the Republic of Congo’s national team in 2021 and represented his country in qualifying for both the African Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Raddy is a unique talent and has an incredibly high ceiling,” United coach Zach Prince said. “He has the ability to be a consistent threat in the attack from wide positions, and also controls individual defensive movements at a very high level. We are thrilled to add Raddy to our group.”

United’s home and season opener is March 12 at Isotopes Park vs. Las Vegas Lights FC.

The club said its entire United Soccer League Championship schedule is to be released on Wednesday.