Santa Fe road rage shooting suspected arrested

SANTA FE — Albuquerque police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a December road rage shooting in which a female motorist was shot and wounded in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe police were notified on Friday that David Dean Gallegos, 27, was arrested in Albuquerque on a warrant charging six counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent use of a deadly weapon, Santa Fe Police said in a news release.

“Santa Fe police detectives are actively working with the Repeat Offender Project detectives from the Albuquerque Police Department on this case,” the release said.

The Dec. 19 incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Cerrillos Road near Herrera Drive after a vehicle sideswiped another and the motorist who was shot had followed the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.