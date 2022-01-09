Lobo women await talented San Diego State for Sunday showdown

Friendly rivalry? You could call it that.

Antonia Anderson and Sophia Ramos have been lining up with and against each other on basketball courts for much of their lives.

The two San Antonio natives will square off again Sunday when Ramos and San Diego State visit Anderson and the University of New Mexico for a Mountain West women’s basketball showdown at the Pit. The Lobos (12-4, 3-0) will be trying to extend an unbeaten (8-0) home record, while the Aztecs (7-7, 1-2) try to extend a recent run of success on UNM’s home court.

SDSU won its last game at the Pit in 2020 and is 7-4 in Albuquerque dating back to 2009. UNM won both of last season’s meetings in San Diego and leads the all-time series 36-32, but many of the teams’ recent battles have gone down to the wire.

“It’s always a fun game against San Diego State,” Anderson said. “I expect this one will be, too.”

There may be a little extra motivation for Anderson, who said she looks forward to seeing Ramos at least twice a season. The two were high school rivals in Texas and AAU teammates playing for San Antonio’s Finest.

“She’s a good friend and a really good player,” Anderson said. “I always look forward to seeing her, but it’s a battle once the game starts.”

UNM coach Mike Bradbury said containing Ramos will be a priority for the Lobos, who have had some issues stopping the dynamic 5-foot-9 senior in the past. Ramos has had several big games at UNM’s expense, memorably hitting a game-tying 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left in a Mountain West tournament quarterfinal in 2019. The Aztecs won in overtime.

“She’s one of the best players in the league and has been for some time,” Bradbury said. “But they’ve surrounded her with a lot of talent this year. San Diego State is tremendously talented up and down the lineup. They’re a handful.”

The Aztecs are coming off one of their best outings of the season, a 73-63 home win over Colorado State on Monday. SDSU has not played since and figures to be well rested.

UNM also is coming off a memorable game, Thursday’s 98-83 road win over Utah State. The Lobos hit a program- and Mountain West-record 21 3-pointers in that contest, records they weren’t aware of at the time.

“I got on the bus and saw on social media that we’d hit 18 3s,” said Anderson, who hit two of the Lobos’ 3-pointers. “I said, ‘Really?’ Then I scrolled down and saw we actually hit 21. I had no idea.”

Jaedyn De La Cerda, who hit seven of those 3s — including the final one to break the previous MWC record — was equally oblivious.

“I had no idea we were close to the record,” De La Cerda said. “I was just open and heard (Bradbury) yell, ‘Shoot it!’ It’s pretty cool making history when you didn’t even know it.”

Bradbury said he was also unaware of the record until after Thursday’s game, calling the 21 3-pointers a by-product of Utah State’s defensive strategy.

“The last couple teams we’d played were really determined to run us off the 3-point line,” Bradbury said. “Utah State took away the drive, and we ended up with some good looks from outside. It just worked out.”

Bradbury does not expect the Lobos to have so many open looks Sunday.

“San Diego State’s guards are quick and athletic,” Bradbury said. “We need to be efficient and just try to hit the shots we get.”

SUNDAY

Women: San Diego State at UNM, 2 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com