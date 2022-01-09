Celebration of late Bob Martin’s adventurous life is set for Friday

This type of story about the late Bob Martin might have been written much earlier, 25 years ago, when the man known for his no-nonsense, hard-nosed, yet caring personality had a gun to his head during what proved to be a failed robbery at his Outpost Ice Arena.

When family and friends gather to celebrate and honor the late Martin on Friday,they will remember him as the man who saved hockey in Albuquerque when he built the Outpost in 1987. But then again, he’ll also be thought of the man who saved himself when confronted with death at his business on March 11, 1996.

Just a week before, quintuple murders occurred during a robbery at a video store in Albuquerque that put “everyone on edge,” said Martin’s son, Chuck.

The incident at the Outpost on the night of March 11, 1996, turned out to be from a different criminal, but nonetheless death lurked in an office with a safe near the ice rink that meant so much to Martin and his family.

The Outpost night manager, Nathan Hudson, was held up with a gun by Richard Waldo Trujillo, who wanted Hudson to open the safe, according to reports in the Journal. But Hudson could not open the safe and called Martin over, saying he needed assistance with equipment.

Those days, Martin usually carried a .38 caliber pistol because of the money he sometimes had from the business, Chuck said. That gun ended up protecting Martin and Hudson, and killing Trujillo.

When Trujillo laid his gun on the ground to put money into a bag, Martin reacted by wrestling and fighting with him, Chuck said.

“(Trujillo) got the gun to my dad’s head; but he had not chambered a bullet,” Chuck said. “Somehow my dad got to his gun in his pocket and shot the guy, and killed him in the office.”

Less than two weeks later, then-District Attorney Robert Schwartz said the killing was justifiable. Still, Martin didn’t want to be celebrated as a hero for the action because he had killed a man.

Martin died Jan. 13, 2021, just one day before his 85th birthday. He died peacefully of natural causes, Chuck said. There were no services then because of the coronavirus pandemic, and also because of the health of Pat, Martin’s wife.

After plans for a service in the summer fell through, Pat wanted to schedule events for her late husband for this coming Friday, which what would have been his 86th birthday.

So, from 10-11:30 a.m. that morning, there will be a memorial and Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 12500 Carmel Avenue NE in Albuquerque. A reception and birthday remembrance will take place at the Outpost Ice Arena at noon.

Bob Martin was survived by wife Pat, daughter Beth Dailey, sons Rob and Chuck Martin, daughter-in-law Brandy Martin, grandchildren Joshua Dailey, Jesse Dailey and Natasha Martin and great-grandchildren Ezekiel and Emma Dailey.

Chuck Martin, 53, who resides in Portland, Maine, said his father was a builder.

“He found his way into building bridges; he was an iron worker,” Chuck Martin said. “Eventually, that led him to building houses in New Mexico — custom, adobe houses. Pretty much most of our childhood.”

When Chuck was a student at Montgomery Elementary, he received a flyer about learning to play hockey and said he must’ve been attracted to a photo it carried, and he wanted to learn.

“I got involved with hockey and played competitively all through high school,” Chuck said. “My dad was pretty involved with coaching and running the hockey association for us kids all through my childhood. By the time I reached high school we had a really competitive team. When I was a junior in high school, Iceland Bowl (in Albuquerque) was closing and going out of business. My dad, being a contractor and very involved in the hockey community, was trying to figure out what to do. He just said: ‘You know what, I’ll just build an ice arena and get it up and running.'”

Outpost Ice Arena opened in 1987 and soon became a love of Martin’s life, as his entire social network was woven through the business, Chuck said.

In 2006, the Outpost expanded as Martin added a second rink, introducing the first Cool Loop, which has two National Hockey League-sized rinks connected by training rinks that also serve for curling. In 2018, the Outpost was sold to Stan Hubbard and his family.

The construction and evolution of the Outpost is a reflection of Martin.

“He was just a tough guy,” Chuck said of his father. “If there was ever a problem or a challenge or something to create, he just dove in and started working at it.”

Who knows what might have happened to ice sports in Albuquerque after Iceland Bowl shut down. But Steve Thompson knows one thing.

“If it wasn’t for Bob we wouldn’t have hockey in Albuquerque,” said Thompson, 67, who worked for Martin for 30 years and has been heavily involved with hockey in town. “Bob tried to salvage (Iceland Bowl) but couldn’t and decided it was time to build an ice arena. He built a really nice one and kept hockey alive.”

Grant Harvey, Jr., the University of New Mexico hockey club team coach, said Martin was proud of the youth hockey teams that Harvey played on and Chuck coached.

“We all knew Bob to be a no-nonsense guy, but he really … liked the hockey culture,” Harvey said. “He wanted to make sure he was the sheriff of his own rink but lent himself to many people. He had a real soft side.”