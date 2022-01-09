 Celebration of late Bob Martin's adventurous life is set for Friday - Albuquerque Journal

Celebration of late Bob Martin’s adventurous life is set for Friday

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Pat, left, and her husband, Bob Martin opened the Outpost Ice Arena in Albuquerque in 1987. (Photo courtesy of the Martin family)

This type of story about the late Bob Martin might have been written much earlier, 25 years ago, when the man known for his no-nonsense, hard-nosed, yet caring personality had a gun to his head during what proved to be a failed robbery at his Outpost Ice Arena.

When family and friends gather to celebrate and honor the late Martin on Friday,they will remember him as the man who saved hockey in Albuquerque when he built the Outpost in 1987. But then again, he’ll also be thought of the man who saved himself when confronted with death at his business on March 11, 1996.

Just a week before, quintuple murders occurred during a robbery at a video store in Albuquerque that put “everyone on edge,” said Martin’s son, Chuck.

The incident at the Outpost on the night of March 11, 1996, turned out to be from a different criminal, but nonetheless death lurked in an office with a safe near the ice rink that meant so much to Martin and his family.

The Outpost night manager, Nathan Hudson, was held up with a gun by Richard Waldo Trujillo, who wanted Hudson to open the safe, according to reports in the Journal. But Hudson could not open the safe and called Martin over, saying he needed assistance with equipment.

Those days, Martin usually carried a .38 caliber pistol because of the money he sometimes had from the business, Chuck said. That gun ended up protecting Martin and Hudson, and killing Trujillo.

When Trujillo laid his gun on the ground to put money into a bag, Martin reacted by wrestling and fighting with him, Chuck said.

“(Trujillo) got the gun to my dad’s head; but he had not chambered a bullet,” Chuck said. “Somehow my dad got to his gun in his pocket and shot the guy, and killed him in the office.”

Less than two weeks later, then-District Attorney Robert Schwartz said the killing was justifiable. Still, Martin didn’t want to be celebrated as a hero for the action because he had killed a man.

Martin died Jan. 13, 2021, just one day before his 85th birthday. He died peacefully of natural causes, Chuck said. There were no services then because of the coronavirus pandemic, and also because of the health of Pat, Martin’s wife.

After plans for a service in the summer fell through, Pat wanted to schedule events for her late husband for this coming Friday, which what would have been his 86th birthday.

So, from 10-11:30 a.m. that morning, there will be a memorial and Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 12500 Carmel Avenue NE in Albuquerque. A reception and birthday remembrance will take place at the Outpost Ice Arena at noon.

Bob Martin was survived by wife Pat, daughter Beth Dailey, sons Rob and Chuck Martin, daughter-in-law Brandy Martin, grandchildren Joshua Dailey, Jesse Dailey and Natasha Martin and great-grandchildren Ezekiel and Emma Dailey.

Chuck Martin, 53, who resides in Portland, Maine, said his father was a builder.

“He found his way into building bridges; he was an iron worker,” Chuck Martin said. “Eventually, that led him to building houses in New Mexico — custom, adobe houses. Pretty much most of our childhood.”

When Chuck was a student at Montgomery Elementary, he received a flyer about learning to play hockey and said he must’ve been attracted to a photo it carried, and he wanted to learn.

“I got involved with hockey and played competitively all through high school,” Chuck said. “My dad was pretty involved with coaching and running the hockey association for us kids all through my childhood. By the time I reached high school we had a really competitive team. When I was a junior in high school, Iceland Bowl (in Albuquerque) was closing and going out of business. My dad, being a contractor and very involved in the hockey community, was trying to figure out what to do. He just said: ‘You know what, I’ll just build an ice arena and get it up and running.'”

Outpost Ice Arena opened in 1987 and soon became a love of Martin’s life, as his entire social network was woven through the business, Chuck said.

In 2006, the Outpost expanded as Martin added a second rink, introducing the first Cool Loop, which has two National Hockey League-sized rinks connected by training rinks that also serve for curling. In 2018, the Outpost was sold to Stan Hubbard and his family.

Bob Martin, left, is shown with his granddaughter Natasha 14 years ago. She is now a freshman in college. (Photo courtesy of the Martin family)

The construction and evolution of the Outpost is a reflection of Martin.

“He was just a tough guy,” Chuck said of his father. “If there was ever a problem or a challenge or something to create, he just dove in and started working at it.”

Who knows what might have happened to ice sports in Albuquerque after Iceland Bowl shut down. But Steve Thompson knows one thing.

“If it wasn’t for Bob we wouldn’t have hockey in Albuquerque,” said Thompson, 67, who worked for Martin for 30 years and has been heavily involved with hockey in town. “Bob tried to salvage (Iceland Bowl) but couldn’t and decided it was time to build an ice arena. He built a really nice one and kept hockey alive.”

Grant Harvey, Jr., the University of New Mexico hockey club team coach, said Martin was proud of the youth hockey teams that Harvey played on and Chuck coached.

“We all knew Bob to be a no-nonsense guy, but he really … liked the hockey culture,” Harvey said. “He wanted to make sure he was the sheriff of his own rink but lent himself to many people. He had a real soft side.”

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Celebration of late Bob Martin's adventurous life is set ...
Featured Sports
This type of story about the ... This type of story about the late Bob Martin might have been written much earlier, 25 years ago, when the man known for his ...
2
Lobo women await talented San Diego State for Sunday ...
College
Friendly rivalry? You could call it ... Friendly rivalry? You could call it that. Antonia Anderson and Sophia Ramos have been lining up with and against each other on basketball courts ...
3
Latest United addition has played on Republic of Congo's ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's latest player addition ... New Mexico United's latest player addition — that of defender Raddy Ovouka — was not a garden variety signing. United announced Saturday it has ...
4
Lobos coach Richard Pitino tests positive for COVID, will ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM Lobo men's basketball coach Richard ... UNM Lobo men's basketball coach Richard Pitino will miss Saturday's game against Utah State due to COVID-19.
5
La Cueva earns third shot at Volcano Vista
Featured Sports
Two previous meetings with defending Class ... Two previous meetings with defending Class 5A girls basketball state champion Volcano Vista this sea ...
6
Jaguars, Hawks to face off for title
Boys' Basketball
District 1-5A had half of the ... District 1-5A had half of the final eight, three of the final four, and now, both finalists at the b ...
7
First men's Pit game with vaccine/testing requirements comes Saturday
ABQnews Seeker
Saturday is the first Lobos men's ... Saturday is the first Lobos men's basketball game in the Pit since UNM implemented a vaccination or negative test requirement to enter.
8
Lobo House's energy needs harnessing -- and he's aware
College
Jaelen House hasn't slowed down yet. ... Jaelen House hasn't slowed down yet. Since opening night, the spark-plug point guard o ...
9
Snider, coach of Valley's magical 1996 basketball title run, ...
Boys' Basketball
Valley High School's magical, out-of-left-field ... Valley High School's magical, out-of-left-field – and legitimately historic – run to ...