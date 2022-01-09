New safety teams offer aid, not handcuffs

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Quinn Mulhern and Leigh White are driving up Central one morning in early December when they spot an older woman lying on a pile of blankets on a university area sidewalk. She is surrounded by belongings, including a wheelchair and a walker.

Mulhern pulls a sharp right onto the side street, parks a white city-owned Ford Escape with “community responder” emblazoned on the side, and he and White jump out.

The pair are wearing jeans, and jackets cover their gray, long-sleeved “Community Safety Department” T-shirts. Radios hang on cords around their necks. They squat next to the woman and hand her bottles of water, a blanket and a pair of socks, ask if she needs anything and encourage her to use a bus pass to get to the West Side homeless shelter.

Ultimately, that’s about all they can do.

Mulhern – who was a mixed martial arts fighter before going back to school to get a master’s degree in social work – and White – a former corrections officer who cites her personal experiences navigating the system as a single mother – are behavioral health responders who roam the streets as part of the city’s newest department.

Albuquerque Community Safety was launched at the end of August and has received widespread national media attention from news outlets like NPR, The Washington Post and The Christian Science Monitor, to name a few. Articles have lauded the city’s goal of addressing societal issues with social workers instead of law enforcement.

Local residents have also been intrigued, although some have been a lot more skeptical, including a woman who White said kept demanding if they were “ready to die for the city.”

“The hardest part of the job has been sometimes balancing the citizens who are making the calls,” White said. “We can’t always meet their expectations. There are limitations to our job and to what we’re able to achieve.”

A lot of times callers expect the responders to arrest people who are camping out on public property, something Mulhern said they – or the police for that matter – do not do. He said when they approach someone on the street they ask for a first name to build a rapport but they do not run criminal history background checks or see if someone is wanted on a warrant. While there are lots of naysayers, Mulhern said he has also talked to people who seem to think the department is a solution to the complex problem of police brutality.

“It’s an attempt to replace a certain set of jobs that the police normally do. …” Mulhern said. “There’s this idea that we’ll wipe the board of like conflict and homelessness, and it’s like, no … I think we are doing a good job and important job and doing it well, but it’s like one piece of a bigger puzzle.”

APD in the midst of reform effort

In June 2020, as the nation was gripped by protests over the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer and calls to “defund the police,” Mayor Tim Keller announced the city would create a new public safety department that would respond to calls involving behavioral health, homelessness, addiction and other issues.

The Albuquerque Police Department has been criticized in the past for its handling of homeless people and those experiencing mental health crises and is in the midst of a yearslong reform effort.

Eleven days before the mayor’s news conference, an APD officer had shot a man who was suffering from a mental health crisis in his parents’ Tanoan home. Officer Jose Ruiz shot Max Mitnik as the 26-year-old was walking toward him holding a paring knife and asking to be shot. Although Mitnik survived the shooting, his mother has told the Journal he will never be the same.

An Internal Affairs investigation found officer Ruiz used force appropriately. But, it found he failed to control the scene, which escalated the situation leading up to the shooting.

ACS Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel said she has watched the video of the encounter multiple times and wondered how her responders could have handled it differently. For one thing, Mitnik wanted to be taken to the hospital but didn’t want to be in handcuffs.

“There was a moment where he was like, ‘OK, I’ll go,'” Ruiz-Angel said in an interview at ACS headquarters on the first floor of City Hall.

But, she recalled, the officers said they had to handcuff Mitnik in order to transport him.

“Had we gotten him in the car and just let his mom go in the car with him, would that have been a different outcome?” Ruiz-Angel asked.

At that point in the call, Mitnik had not yet grabbed the knife. Ruiz-Angel said dispatchers typically do not send calls to ACS if a person is reported to have a weapon; however when responders arrive at the scene they often find people are armed. She said responders have not been threatened by anyone but if they are they are told to back out of the situation and call for assistance.

Ruiz-Angel grew up in El Paso. While in her 20s she worked in customer relations for a large corporation before going back to school to get a master’s degree in social work and business administration. She worked for Albuquerque’s Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs before being hired to start ACS in 2020. In April, she was hired as the director.

Ruiz-Angel said as ACS grows she thinks the budget will need to double – but it will still be a much cheaper option than police. The ACS annual budget is $7.7 million and APD’s budget is about 30 times larger.

“Even just logistically thinking about the vehicles that (police) purchase, and the guns that they purchase, the shoes, ” she said. “We’re always probably going to stick to something very casual, even though it might be uniformed.”

Since the beginning of September, behavioral health responders had taken on more than 1,500 calls for service and street outreach responders went to 213 calls involving 753 individual contacts, according to a department spokesman. As of early December almost two-thirds of the calls had been about an unsheltered person and 17% had been for welfare checks. The remaining calls involved “down and outs,” behavioral health issues, panhandlers or suspicious or intoxicated people.

By the first week of December, ACS had hired or was in the midst of hiring staff for 20 out of 24 behavioral health responder positions and 29 out of 45 of its overall field staff. The department also has a clinical supervisor, four mobile crisis team clinicians who accompany law enforcement on calls, two street outreach responders and a Community-Oriented Response Assistance responder who help people affected by tragedy or violence. It has 10 vacant positions for community responders, who respond to minor injuries, abandoned vehicles, crashes without injury and needle pickups.

Ruiz-Angel said the expectation is that the department will double its response units every year and eventually take up to 40,000 calls a year. She said it currently is operating seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. but hopes to be closer to 24/7 by the end of January.

“In my perfect world, if we could put behavioral health responders in every area of town, in every district, in every quadrant similar to police, I think the outcomes might be different because then you can … have deeper relationships with the community,” Ruiz-Angel said.

Services somewhat ‘threadbare’ in ABQ

On Dec. 10, with a Journal reporter and photographer in tow, Mulhern and White drove around the city responding to calls and scanning the streets.

As Mulhern drove, White sat in the passenger seat with an open computer on her lap, looking at computer-aided dispatch records for the calls that firefighters and police officers were responding to around the city. Scanner traffic from Albuquerque Fire Rescue crackles over the radio.

The first two calls they are dispatched to – a man between two vehicles in a Northeast Albuquerque strip mall parking lot and a man “next to a bicycle” in front of a Wendy’s – result in no one being found. That happened in about 27% of the calls ACS responded to in the first three months, whereas resources were offered in about 48% of the calls and services were refused in about 17% of the calls, according to data provided by the department.

When responders do find someone who wants help, they say it’s often a scramble to try to find them what they need. The responders offer basic necessities and – if the person is interested – try to get them housing or case management services.

“In the best case scenario – if the person is motivated and, you know, relatively mobile, they can get to the place they need to go, they’re computer literate, they can deal with a cellphone, if all of those boxes are checked – even then it’s quite hard to get in the services to get a housing voucher to get on the list for more permanent housing,” Mulhern said. “It’s not that easy. And that’s the thing we run into a lot … services are, I would say, somewhat threadbare.”

Other times, the only thing they can do is call for medical help.

Shortly before noon, driving north on Tramway, Mulhern spots a man lying face down – his head covered by a straw fedora – on the sidewalk of the off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 40. A bitterly cold, strong wind is threatening to blow a shopping cart containing all of his belongings into the street.

The responders park and Mulhern brings the shopping cart back up onto the sidewalk. They squat next to the man, asking if he’s OK, and he doesn’t move but mumbles faintly. Eventually, after asking repeatedly how they could help, White calls for paramedics. While they wait the responders cover the man with a blanket to try to keep him warm.

Eventually, an Albuquerque ambulance arrives and loads the man into the back. Mulhern and White hand the ambulance crew his backpack so it can be taken with him to the hospital.

Driving away, the team reflects on the way ACS can fit into the first responder system alongside APD and AFR.

“The functions of the job kind of determines the behavior of the people in the job to some degree, and it’s like, we get the little extra superpower of not being able to arrest. We don’t even touch that whole world, ” Mulhern said. “I think people get hung up on … ‘they’re going to be replacing police with us.’ No … It’s complementary to that other necessary service where they do have the power to arrest – somebody’s got to have that too – but dividing it up, seems pretty logical to me.”