Lawsuit alleges excessive force from APD in 2020 shooting

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Max Mitnik was experiencing a mental health crisis in 2020 when his parents called 911 seeking help getting him to a hospital for treatment.

Mitnik’s parents filed a lawsuit last week alleging an Albuquerque Police Department officer used excessive force by shooting Mitnik twice, including once in the head.

The suit also alleges the City of Albuquerque negligently dispatched police officers to respond to a mental health crisis without assistance of a health care professional.

Mitnik sustained a traumatic brain injury and is permanently disabled as a result of the gunshot wound to his head, the lawsuit states. He now has limited use of his left arm, requires assistance to walk, and depends on his parents for care, it said.

The suit, filed Thursday in 2nd Judicial District Court, identifies as defendants the City of Albuquerque and APD officer Jose Ruiz, who fired the shots that struck Mitnik.

The suit was filed by Mitnik’s parents on behalf of their son. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Friday that the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit.

“We will respond to the claims in court,” he said in an email.

Max Mitnik’s father, Dr. Michael Mitnik, called 911 on June 4, 2020, and requested help from crisis-intervention officials to transport their 26-year-old son to University of New Mexico Hospital.

Max Mitnik wanted to go to the hospital but didn’t want his parents to take him “because he was afraid he was going to get violent and hurt his parents,” the suit said. The lawsuit describes a series of events that followed.

Max Mitnik had previously tried to harm himself during a mental health crisis but had never been violent with his parents.

Two APD officers were dispatched to the family’s home in the 9800 block of Greenbrier NE. The officers agreed to transport Max Mitnik to the hospital, then attempted to put him in handcuffs “without warning,” which caused Max Mitnik to protest. Officers repeatedly told Max Mitnik that he was not under arrest.

Ruiz discouraged Max Matnik from going to UNMH because of the long wait time, which would require him to sit handcuffed in the police car for a lengthy time. Ruiz removed the handcuffs at Max’s request.

Max entered the house, obtained a paring knife and started to cut himself in the neck. Then he went into the bathroom and locked the door. His mother, Wanda Mitnik, screamed for help and Ruiz entered the house.

When his mother opened the bathroom door with a screwdriver, Max Matnik began walking toward Ruiz “at a slow pace” holding the knife in his right hand. Ruiz drew his service pistol and shot him in the head and the hip.

The lawsuit seeks damages in a jury trial.