 Lawsuit alleges excessive force from APD in 2020 shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Lawsuit alleges excessive force from APD in 2020 shooting

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Max Mitnik’s parents, Michael and Wanda Mitnik, left, watch as an APD officer stands behind Max, right. Max Mitnik was shot twice, including once in the head after APD responded to a call placed by his parents. (APD)

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Max Mitnik was experiencing a mental health crisis in 2020 when his parents called 911 seeking help getting him to a hospital for treatment.

Mitnik’s parents filed a lawsuit last week alleging an Albuquerque Police Department officer used excessive force by shooting Mitnik twice, including once in the head.

The suit also alleges the City of Albuquerque negligently dispatched police officers to respond to a mental health crisis without assistance of a health care professional.

Mitnik sustained a traumatic brain injury and is permanently disabled as a result of the gunshot wound to his head, the lawsuit states. He now has limited use of his left arm, requires assistance to walk, and depends on his parents for care, it said.

Max Mitnik was shot by APD in 2020 after his parents called 911 seeking help to get him to the hospital during a mental health crisis. (Mitnik lawsuit)

The suit, filed Thursday in 2nd Judicial District Court, identifies as defendants the City of Albuquerque and APD officer Jose Ruiz, who fired the shots that struck Mitnik.

The suit was filed by Mitnik’s parents on behalf of their son. APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said Friday that the city had not yet been served with the lawsuit.

“We will respond to the claims in court,” he said in an email.

Max Mitnik’s father, Dr. Michael Mitnik, called 911 on June 4, 2020, and requested help from crisis-intervention officials to transport their 26-year-old son to University of New Mexico Hospital.

Max Mitnik wanted to go to the hospital but didn’t want his parents to take him “because he was afraid he was going to get violent and hurt his parents,” the suit said. The lawsuit describes a series of events that followed.

Max Mitnik had previously tried to harm himself during a mental health crisis but had never been violent with his parents.

Two APD officers were dispatched to the family’s home in the 9800 block of Greenbrier NE. The officers agreed to transport Max Mitnik to the hospital, then attempted to put him in handcuffs “without warning,” which caused Max Mitnik to protest. Officers repeatedly told Max Mitnik that he was not under arrest.

Lapel camera footage shows Max Mitnik, in doorway, over the service pistol of APD officer Jose Ruiz, who shot and critically injured Mitnik while responding to a mental health crisis in 2020. (APD)

Ruiz discouraged Max Matnik from going to UNMH because of the long wait time, which would require him to sit handcuffed in the police car for a lengthy time. Ruiz removed the handcuffs at Max’s request.

Max entered the house, obtained a paring knife and started to cut himself in the neck. Then he went into the bathroom and locked the door. His mother, Wanda Mitnik, screamed for help and Ruiz entered the house.

When his mother opened the bathroom door with a screwdriver, Max Matnik began walking toward Ruiz “at a slow pace” holding the knife in his right hand. Ruiz drew his service pistol and shot him in the head and the hip.

The lawsuit seeks damages in a jury trial.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New safety teams offer aid, not handcuffs
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ's newest department builds rapport, tries ... ABQ's newest department builds rapport, tries to help those on the streets
2
High-profile attorney faces suspension
ABQnews Seeker
Panel found Victor Marshall made false ... Panel found Victor Marshall made false accusations of bias
3
Betty White challenge to aid animal rescues
ABQnews Seeker
Donations made through social media will ... Donations made through social media will honor the late actress
4
Lawsuit alleges excessive force from APD in 2020 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suit says gunshot wound left man ... Suit says gunshot wound left man permanently disabled
5
Santa Fe road rage shooting suspected arrested
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a suspect ... Albuquerque police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a December road rage shooting in which a female motorist was shot and wounded ...
6
Farmington police officer shot, wounded; suspect sought
ABQnews Seeker
A Farmington police officer was shot ... A Farmington police officer was shot and wounded by a DWI suspect who remained at large, police said Saturday. The officer wounded Friday night, ...
7
Baldwin: It's 'a lie' that he's not helping shooting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any ... Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not complying with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set ...
8
Person fatally struck by driver in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities say a person is dead ... Authorities say a person is dead after running in front of a pickup truck and being hit Friday night in Northeast Albuquerque. Rebecca Atkins, ...
9
State Police: Man shot to death in Edgewood
ABQnews Seeker
A man was shot and killed ... A man was shot and killed during a dispute Thursday night in Edgewood. Officer Ray Wilson of the New Mexico State Police said the ...