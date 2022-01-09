 Environmental concerns persist about nuclear cleanup at LANL - Albuquerque Journal

Environmental concerns persist about nuclear cleanup at LANL

By / Associated Press

Officials at one of the nation’s top nuclear weapons laboratories are reiterating their promise to focus on cleaning up Cold War-era contamination left behind by decades of research and bomb-making.

Los Alamos National Laboratory (Albuquerque Journal photo)

But New Mexico environment officials and watchdog groups remain concerned about the pace, and the likelihood that the federal government has significantly understated its environmental liability at Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The U.S. Department of Energy has been estimating that it will be 2036 before cleanup at the lab – which played a key role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II – is complete. Federal officials acknowledged during a meeting Thursday night that the date hasn’t changed, but they are reviewing whether new risks will boost the need for more funding and more time.

Michael Mikolanis, head of the DOE’s Office of Environmental Management at Los Alamos, addressed questions about a 2021 independent audit that found the agency’s liability for environmental cleanup topped more than a half trillion dollars for the past fiscal year, and is growing. That includes understated liability at Los Alamos of more than $880 million.

Mikolanis confirmed that a recent review turned up new information that increased the liabilities for cleanup beyond what officials understood previously.

“Certainly can’t say yes or tell you no that the date is being changed, but obviously with increased scope … either we would need additional funding to do that or stretch out the dates,” he said. “We are currently evaluating that. We have made no decision.”

The DOE is facing a legal challenge by the state of New Mexico over setting and meeting the milestones of its current cleanup agreement with the state, which was signed in 2016. State officials found the federal government’s plan for the previous fiscal year to be deficient.

Watchdog groups said it wasn’t until the state sued in February 2021 that the DOE proposed boosting the cleanup budget at the lab by about one-third. Before that, budgets were flat, with the groups arguing that DOE had no incentive to seek more funding.

“The conclusion I draw from it is the New Mexico Environment Department gets a lot more from the stick than it does from the carrot with respect to making the laboratory and DOE truly committed to comprehensive cleanup,” said Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico.

Chris Catechis, director of the Environment Department’s resource protection division, said during the meeting that, despite the pending litigation, the state wants to continue working with federal officials on moving the needle when it comes to addressing plumes of chromium contamination, the removal of tons of contaminated soil and other projects at the lab.

“We agree that we don’t feel the cleanup is moving as quickly as we’d like to see it, but, with that said, we don’t want to walk away from the process,” Catechis said.

Some elected officials and other critics also have raised concerns about how the federal government’s plan to boost production at Los Alamos of the plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal will result in additional waste that will add to disposal liabilities.

Officials indicated during the meeting that the National Nuclear Security Administration has funding for a sitewide environmental review of operations. While they declined to provide more details, advocates have argued for years that the environmental consequences and cost-effectiveness of operations at the lab deserve more scrutiny.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Relief funds to 'supersize' NM well plugging
ABQnews Seeker
$25 million allocated to state to ... $25 million allocated to state to clean up abandoned wells
2
Voices for Children chief committed to 'improving opportunities' for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Programs help NM families with education, ... Programs help NM families with education, child and health care
3
Environmental concerns persist about nuclear cleanup at LANL
ABQnews Seeker
Department of Energy says process will ... Department of Energy says process will last until 2036
4
Lawsuit alleges excessive force from APD in 2020 shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Suit says gunshot wound left man ... Suit says gunshot wound left man permanently disabled
5
New safety teams offer aid, not handcuffs
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ's newest department builds rapport, tries ... ABQ's newest department builds rapport, tries to help those on the streets
6
High-profile attorney faces suspension
ABQnews Seeker
Panel found Victor Marshall made false ... Panel found Victor Marshall made false accusations of bias
7
Betty White challenge to aid animal rescues
ABQnews Seeker
Donations made through social media will ... Donations made through social media will honor the late actress
8
Defendant in drive-by faces murder charge in separate case
ABQnews Seeker
Police say Jaden Ortega, 21, is ... Police say Jaden Ortega, 21, is 'another example' of failed bail reform s
9
Santa Fe road rage shooting suspected arrested
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a suspect ... Albuquerque police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a December road rage shooting in which a female motorist was shot and wounded ...