 Volcano Vista tops wounded Atrisco Heritage for boys Metro title - Albuquerque Journal

Volcano Vista tops wounded Atrisco Heritage for boys Metro title

By James Yodice/Journal Staff Writer

Volcano Vista’s Sean Alter, second from right, and Atrisco Heritage’s Tony Pacheco, left, scramble for a lose ball Saturday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Playing the Volcano Vista boys basketball at full strength requires major heavy lifting as it is. And Atrisco Heritage didn’t have that luxury.

Down two starters, the third-seeded Jaguars (11-2) fought as best they could, but being short-handed left them in no position to threaten the undefeated Hawks (13-0) as No. 1 seed Volcano Vista led for all but 52 seconds in a 78-51 victory Saturday afternoon in the Albuquerque Metro Championships final at West Mesa.

“We understood that Atrisco was not at full strength, and we know how they’re gonna be when they’re at full strength,” Hawks coach Greg Brown said of his District 1-5A rival.

Senior guard Ja’Kwon Hill capped off a magnificent weekend for Volcano Vista, scoring 28 points. He was 6 of 8 from beyond the arc. On Friday, in a semifinal win over Cleveland, Hill had 29 points. He was a combined 10 of 14 in 3-point shooting in the two wins. He shot it a bit like his head coach used to in his heyday at Albuquerque Academy.

“I think I shoot it a little better than him now,” Hill said, smiling.

“It just really started in the offseason,” Hill said of his shooting prowess. “Coach Brown made us shoot hundreds, thousands of shots.”

Kaden Valdez drained back-to-back 3s to end the first half, giving Volcano Vista a 39-26 halftime cushion. The second half proved to be a mere coronation. Valdez and Hill each made a 3 in a 10-0 run to open the third quarter.

The Hawks shot 29 of 52 (55.8%) from the field, the second straight game they were above that threshold.

“We’re pretty efficient,” said Valdez, who had 14 points and was 4 of 5 from the arc. The Hawks made a dozen 3s and were 12 of 25 (48%) from long range. “We’re always getting open looks.”

Big man Colby Wade (ankle) dressed but didn’t play for Atrisco Heritage. Without him, Volcano Vista bigs Kenyon Aguino — a 6-foot-5 freshman who scored 16 points — and 6-8 junior Sean Alter, who had 10 points, feasted.

“We were hoping we’d get to play Colby tonight,” said Alter. “He’s a good matchup for me and Kenyon.”

AHA coach Steve Heredia insisted injuries didn’t factor into the final score as his team’s 11-game win streak was halted.

“We didn’t rebound, we didn’t shoot the ball well,” he said. “Volcano played better than we did, but it’s not who was there and who wasn’t.”

Jags freshman guard Latavious Morris led Atrisco Heritage with 19 points. One of Atrisco’s top guards, Chris Parra, didn’t suit out at all. He’s dealing with a back injury, and Heredia couldn’t say how long he’ll be out of the lineup.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Volcano Vista tops wounded Atrisco Heritage for boys Metro ...
Boys' Basketball
Playing the Volcano Vista boys basketball ... Playing the Volcano Vista boys basketball at full strength requires major heavy lifting as it is. And Atrisco Heritage didn't have that luxury. Down ...
2
Jaguars, Hawks to face off for title
Boys' Basketball
District 1-5A had half of the ... District 1-5A had half of the final eight, three of the final four, and now, both finalists at the b ...
3
Snider, coach of Valley's magical 1996 basketball title run, ...
Boys' Basketball
Valley High School's magical, out-of-left-field ... Valley High School's magical, out-of-left-field – and legitimately historic – run to ...
4
Prep hoops: Wednesday night at Metro Championships devoid of ...
Boys' Basketball
The semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro ... The semifinals of the Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships is pure chalk as all of the higher seeds won quarterfinal games Wednesday night. The boys ...
5
Metro Basketball Championships: West Mesa, Del Norte boys post ...
Boys' Basketball
For the most part, the higher ... For the most part, the higher seeds advanced on the opening day of the Albuquerque Metro Basketball Championships. West Mesa's 10th-seeded boys and Del ...
6
High School Basketball: Volcano boys, girls top seeds at ...
Boys' Basketball
The Albuquerque Metro Championships are indeed ... The Albuquerque Metro Championships are indeed a paradox, as they can rightfully be painted as both a sprint and a marathon. The regular season's ...
7
Boys basketball: Rams land big payback on Santa Fe ...
Boys' Basketball
In the return match between Santa ... In the return match between Santa Fe and Rio Rancho, it was the Rams who protected home court and earned both validation and payback. ...
8
They meet again: Demons, Rams in final
Boys' Basketball
The Rio Rancho Rams were probably ... The Rio Rancho Rams were probably almost as happy about a win by Santa Fe High as the Demons were themselves Wednesday night. Those ...
9
Boys Basketball: Hope Christian's Wyckoff hits 3 at buzzer ...
Boys' Basketball
The boys basketball teams from Hope ... The boys basketball teams from Hope Christian, Santa Fe, Rio Rancho and Española Valley were winners Tuesday on the first day of the Jalene ...