Lobo forward Emmanuel Kuac breaks leg, out for season

UNM junior Emmanuel Kuac is out for the remainder of the season after breaking his left leg late in Saturday’s overtime loss to Utah State.

The 6-foot-7 forward from Canada, who got his first start of the season on Saturday, stepped awkwardly while trying to get around a defender with 3:14 remaining in Saturday’s game, snapping a bone in his leg and immediately hopping to the sideline. He was eventually taken up the Pit ramp from the bench area on a stretcher, taken to a hospital after the game and had successful surgery on Sunday morning.

Kuac averaged 4.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in six games this season. He is in his third year with the Lobos and was also injured earlier this season with a variety of injuries, including a right knee injury.

He set career highs in points (11) and rebounds (9) in the Dec. 21 game against Norfolk State.

He had emerged as an undersized, though productive center in the Lobos’ small-ball lineup that entered the season expecting 6-11 Valdir Manuel and 6-10 Gethro Muscadin to be its top two centers. Manuel never played and has transferred and Muscadin left the program Dec. 20 after 12 games and has since been in a car crash in Kansas that has left him in a coma.

Lobos head coach Richard Pitino had said earlier in the season Kuac was as good an athlete as he’s ever coached and complimented him for not only fighting back from earlier season injuries, but being willing to play out of position out of necessity for the team.

“Coach could put me anywhere. I’m not really picky or gonna complain about where I’m at as long as I’m on the court and I can provide help,” Kuac said when the Journal asked him on Dec. 21 about playing out of position. “I’m good wherever I’m at.”

After the Norfolk State game, the third-year Lobo noted that the Pit crowd cheering for him was the first time he had experienced that. While he was on the team the previous two seasons, he didn’t play much as a freshman in the 2019-20 season and the entire 2020-21 season for the Lobos was played outside the state of New Mexico due to health and safety protocols in the state.

“It was exciting because I always knew I could play like this, but I’ve never had the chance with the knee injury and all that stuff,” Kuac said after that Dec. 21 game against Norfolk State. “So I feel like now I’m really showing people how I can play.”