Nomination period for Top Workplaces 2022 extended

The Journal’s 10th annual Top Workplaces program is still accepting nominations – and offering New Mexico employers the chance to take a deep dive into their ability to attract and retain quality workers.

To pull off the awards and rewards program – which is free to workplaces that enter – research firm Energage collects in-depth surveys from employees at participating workplaces, evaluates each employer, and ultimately presents a list recognizing the best workplaces in the state in three categories based on size.

The program’s nomination deadline has been extended to Feb. 25.

The survey measures all aspects of the workplace experience, including leadership, direction, values, appreciation, pay and benefits.

“Employees know their organizations better than anyone, and they are in the best position to decide whether a workplace is exceeding expectations,” said Bob Helbig, media partnerships director for Energage. “More than ever, employers need to be focusing on their workplace culture and giving employees a clear sense of how much they are valued. Culture drives performance.”

Not every organization that participates makes the winners list. For example, in 2021, employees at 73 companies in New Mexico took the survey, and 52 companies made the Top Workplaces list based on the strength of the employee feedback, according to Helbig.

Those workplaces are then recognized in a special edition of Business Outlook. Last year’s top-ranked employers were: Nusenda Credit Union among large workplaces, Behavior Change Institute among medium workplaces and Parnall Law among small workplaces.

Parameters of the program are:

• Any organization — public, private, nonprofit or government — with 35 or more employees in New Mexico is eligible to participate.

• Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a short, 24-question survey.

• Companies will be surveyed before March.

• The nomination deadline is now Feb. 25.

• To nominate online, go to abqjournal.com/nominate.

• To nominate by phone, call 505-288-3443.

There is no cost to participate in Top Workplaces, but after the results are finalized, employers can choose to pay Energage to receive an analysis of the full survey results. Costs vary depending on the number of employees an organization has and what kind of results they are interested in, according to Helbig. The Journal does not profit from those transactions.