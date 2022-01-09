Popeyes opens new Rio Rancho location

RIO RANCHO – Popeyes officially made its way to the City of Vision, holding its grand opening on Dec. 29.

The new Rio Rancho location for the Louisiana chicken chain restaurant is just off NM 528 and Southern Boulevard, right in front of O’Hare’s Grille and Pub.

Redrock Foods Vice President Larry Lewis, who oversees the new Popeyes location, said the site is a “prime location” because of the traffic flow and incoming development in that particular part of town.

“I think it definitely benefits Rio Rancho as a whole. The more growth we have here, the better off we’re going to be,” Lewis said, adding the new store looks to have as many as 35 employees once vacancies are filled.

Lewis, who has family residing in the Rio Rancho area, also said having a new location within the city limits makes a difference, given the next-closest location is at Cottonwood Mall in Albuquerque.

Lewis said the daily hours are 10 a.m. to midnight.