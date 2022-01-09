 25 migrants rescued from canal near Yuma; Face deportation - Albuquerque Journal

25 migrants rescued from canal near Yuma; Face deportation

By Associated Press

YUMA, Ariz. — More than two dozen migrants, including several children, have been rescued from a canal near Yuma, according to authorities.

Officials with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was on patrol around 8 a.m. Saturday when heard a group of people screaming from a canal.

Authorities said the migrants were in fast-running water and having trouble staying afloat.

The deputy and a U.S. Border Patrol agent who was patrolling the opposite side of the canal used ropes and tow straps to help the 25 migrants and pull them to safety.

The group was examined by medical personnel, but no major injuries were reported.

Sheriff’s officials said the group was determined to have entered the country illegally and have been turned over to the Border Patrol for likely deportation.


