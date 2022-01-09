 Navajo Nation reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported 220 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths related to the virus.

Tribal officials said the number of confirmed cases on the vast reservation since the pandemic began now total 42,887 as of Saturday including 45 delayed reported cases.

The known death toll stands at 1,593.

Navajo Nation officials reported 270 cases and one death on Friday.

“Cases of the omicron variant are much higher in border towns and cities located off the Navajo Nation,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement Saturday. “The omicron variant is much more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 and the delta variant.

“The good news is that the COVID-19 vaccines are highly-effective in pushing back on the symptoms and reducing the chances of being hospitalized if you do get the virus,” Nez added. “The data shows that the vaccines save lives. Please take precautions, wear two masks in public, and get vaccinated and a booster shot if you’re eligible for one.”

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


