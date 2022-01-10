Hobbs woman charged after putting newborn in a dumpster

An 18-year-old Hobbs woman faces several felony charges after admitting to police that she placed her newborn baby in dumpster outside a store in Hobbs on Friday.

Alexis Avila told police she gave birth, then later left the baby in a dumpster outside the Rig Outfitters and Home Store in Hobbs, KOAT and multiple news outlets were reporting on Sunday.

The woman has been charged with attempt to commit a felony and child abuse.

Avila is scheduled to appear in Lea County District Court on Monday.

The child was in stable condition Sunday.

A news release from the Hobbs Police Department posted on the everythinglubbock.com news site said officers responded to the 1400 block of N. Thorp in reference to a newborn being located in a dumpster.

Officers rendered aid to the newborn, and the baby was transported to a local hospital by Hobbs EMS. The child was subsequently transported to a Lubbock, Texas Hospital for further pediatric treatment.

Investigators were able to retrieve surveillance video and later located a suspect vehicle, according to the release.