Women’s Basketball: UNM finds spark in fourth quarter to beat SDSU

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team found another new way to win a game Sunday at the Pit.

Trailing after three quarters, the Lobos used three minutes of scrambling defensive pressure to turn things around against visiting San Diego State. It sparked a critical 15-4 run and UNM ultimately held on for a 75-72 victory in front of an announced 4,236 fans.

Jaedyn De La Cerda and Shaiquel McGruder scored 17 points apiece to help the Lobos (13-4, 4-0 Mountain West) win their fifth straight game and improve to 9-0 at home this season. Antonia Anderson posted a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) and all five starters scored in double figures for UNM, which shook off a cold first half to stay hot in conference play.

“Just another typical conference game against a very talented, well-coached team,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said. “It was a battle. It feels like most of our conference games are going to be like this.”

Sunday’s outing was nothing like UNM’s record-setting win Thursday at Utah State, where the Lobos buried 21 3-pointers and led wire to wire. New Mexico was just 9-for-25 from beyond the arc against SDSU (7-8, 1-3) and shot a chilly 28% from the field in the first half.

But the Lobos warmed up when they had to, and defense played an important role. UNM started the fourth quarter trapping the Aztecs’ guards on ball screens and scrambling to cut off passing lanes. The change in tactics was brief but undoubtedly effective.

“Trapping got our energy up,” De La Cerda said. “We practice that every day and it was awesome to see it pay off like that.”

Bradbury agreed.

“I actually thought San Diego State handled it pretty well,” he said of the trapping defense, “but it gave us some energy. We may have forced a couple turnovers, but (the Aztecs) weren’t rattled by it. It just changed the pace and got us moving.”

Anderson also played a key role after sitting out most of the first half because of two early fouls. She played the entire second half, scoring 10 of her 12 points and taking advantage of her ability to drive to the basket.

“She was rested,” Bradbury deadpanned when asked about Anderson’s big second half.

“I definitely was,” Anderson said with a laugh. “I’m glad I was able to play smart in the second half.”

Mallory Adams scored 21 points and hit five 3-pointers for SDSU, which dominated the rebounding battle (53-37) and scored 16 second-chance points to UNM’s one. The Aztecs finished with 79 field-goal attempts to the Lobos’ 59.

As it frequently has this season, UNM answered with speed and quickness. The Lobos racked up a 31-7 advantage on fast-break points with several of them coming during the critical fourth-quarter run.

De La Cerda also provided a key momentum boost late in the third quarter with San Diego State leading 51-47. Aztecs guard Asia Avinger missed two free throws with four seconds remaining, Anderson rebounded and found De La Cerda, who dribbled upcourt and pulled up for a long 3-pointer that swished as the buzzer sounded.

De La Cerda briefly held her pose after her shot trimmed SDSU’s lead to 51-50.

“I saw there were four seconds and told myself, ‘Gotta go, gotta go,'” De La Cerda said. “I was glad to see that one go in. I think it helped us get some momentum.”

LaTora Duff finished with 14 points, and LaTascya Duff scored 11 while playing the full 40 minutes for UNM. Kim Villalobos amassed 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for SDSU, which trailed by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter before outscoring UNM 9-2 in the final minute.

Thursday

Women: UNM at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com