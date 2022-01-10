 NYC building blaze kills 19; deadliest fire in city since '90 - Albuquerque Journal

NYC building blaze kills 19; deadliest fire in city since ’90

By David Porter, Bobby Caina Calvan And Michelle L. Price / Associated Press

A ladder leads up to a window after a fatal fire at a 19-story apartment building in the Bronx on Sunday in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/Associated Press)

NEW YORK – A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades.

Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels under doors as smoke rose from a lower-floor apartment where the fire started. Survivors told of fleeing in panic through darkened hallways, barely able to breathe.

Multiple limp children were seen being given oxygen after they were carried out. Evacuees had faces covered in soot.

Firefighters found victims on every floor, many of them in cardiac and respiratory arrest, said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. Some could not escape because of the volume of smoke, he said.

Some residents said they initially ignored wailing smoke alarms because false alarms were so common in the 120-unit building, built in the early 1970s as affordable housing.

More than five dozen people were hurt and 13 were hospitalized in critical condition. The fire commissioner said most of the victims had severe smoke inhalation.

Firefighters continued making rescues even after their air supplies ran out, Mayor Eric Adams said. “Their oxygen tanks were empty and they still pushed through the smoke,” Adams said.

Investigators said the fire triggered by the electric heater started in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors of the 19-story building.

The flames didn’t spread far – only charring the one unit and an adjacent hallway. But the door to the apartment and a door to a stairwell had been left open, letting smoke quickly spread throughout the building, Nigro said.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal fire at an apartment building in the Bronx on Sundayi n New York. Victims were suffering from smoke inhalation. (Yuki Iwamura/Associated Press)

New York City fire codes generally require apartment doors to be spring-loaded and slam shut automatically, but it was not immediately clear whether this building was covered by those rules.

Building resident Sandra Clayton said she grabbed her dog Mocha and ran for her life when she saw the hallway filling with smoke and heard people screaming, “Get out! Get out!”

Clayton, 61, said she groped her way down a darkened stairway, clutching Mocha in her arms. The smoke was so black that she couldn’t see, but she could hear neighbors wailing and crying nearby.

“I just ran down the steps as much as I could but people was falling all over me, screaming,” Clayton recounted from a hospital where she was treated for smoke inhalation.

In the commotion, her dog slipped from her grasp and was later found dead in the stairwell.

About 200 firefighters responded to the building on East 181st Street around 11 a.m.

Jose Henriquez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic who lives on the 10th floor, said the building’s fire alarms would frequently go off, but would turn out to be false.

“It seems like today, they went off but the people didn’t pay attention,” Henriquez said in Spanish.

He and his family stayed, wedging a wet towel beneath the door, once they realized the smoke in the halls would overpower them if they tried to flee.

Luis Rosa said he also initially thought it was a false alarm. By the time he opened the door of his 13th-floor apartment, the smoke was so thick he couldn’t see down the hallway. “So I said, OK, we can’t run down the stairs because if we run down the stairs, we’re going to end up suffocating.”

“All we could do was wait,” he said.

The children who died were 16 years old or younger, said Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to the mayor. Many survivors were brought to a temporary shelter at a nearby school.

The drab, brown building looms over an intersection of smaller, aging brick buildings overlooking Webster Avenue, one of the Bronx’s main thoroughfares.

By Sunday afternoon, all that remained visible of the unit where the fire started was a gaping black hole where the windows had been smashed.

BC-US-Apartment-Building-Fire

Eds: EDITS: Drops description of the Philadelphia fire being the deadliest in the U.S. since 1989. With AP Photos.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Public financing the common factor for winners of ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
System powered Keller, successful City Council ... System powered Keller, successful City Council candidates to victory this fall
2
Following fungi fantasies in Los Ranchos
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic spurs a mushroom enthusiast to ... Pandemic spurs a mushroom enthusiast to leave his stressful job, pursue farming instead
3
NYC building blaze kills 19; deadliest fire in city ...
From the newspaper
Victims found on every floor of ... Victims found on every floor of the 19-story Bronx apartment building
4
Nomination period for Top Workplaces 2022 extended
Business
The program's deadline is now Feb. ... The program's deadline is now Feb. 25
5
One-on-One with Karen Crow – Co-founder of ...
Business
Startup relies on sleep science to ... Startup relies on sleep science to enhance memory retention
6
Teeniors grows in pandemic, earns national recognition
Business
ABQ startup empowers older adults with ... ABQ startup empowers older adults with tech skills, facilitates intergenerational understanding
7
Popeyes opens new Rio Rancho location
Business
Chicken chain located on Southern just ... Chicken chain located on Southern just west of NM 528
8
Legislators dealing with tax law need curiosity
Business
'I would rather have questions that ... 'I would rather have questions that can't be answered than answers that can't be questioned,' 1965 Nobel Prize winner Richard Feynman said
9
Pandemic-era grad should try to avoid 'drifter' designation
Business
Recent grads battle the pandemic, online ... Recent grads battle the pandemic, online applications