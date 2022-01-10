 'Trespasser' hit by Rail Runner train in Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

‘Trespasser’ hit by Rail Runner train in Albuquerque

By Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities are investigating after someone was hit by a New Mexico Rail Runner train in Albuquerque.

Rail Runner officials say “a trespasser” was struck early Monday by a train heading to Santa Fe.

The train was not carrying any passengers as it was supposed to start service in Santa Fe.

Rail Runner spokeswoman Augusta Meyers says train service has been suspended between the downtown Albuquerque and Los Ranchos train stations until the afternoon.

New Mexico State Police are overseeing the investigation.

Meyers did not give any details about the person hit including their status.


