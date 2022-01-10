 APD investigating latest homicide in southeast ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating latest homicide in southeast ABQ

By ABQJournal News Staff

Albuquerque police investigate the latest homicide in Southeast Albuquerque Monday morning.
ROBERTO E. ROSALES/JOURNAL

Southeast Area Command officers with the Albuquerque police were dispatched Monday just before 2 a.m. to the area of 901 San Pedro Dr. SE regarding a possible shooting.

Witnesses told police that two individuals may have been involved in some sort of altercation and when officers arrived they found one individual who had succumbed to gunshot wounds on scene, APD said in a news release.

Another subject showed up at a local area hospital with gunshot wounds related to this event, police said.

The event was deemed an APD Homicide Unit Call Out.

 


