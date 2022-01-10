2 snowshoers, dog killed in avalanche in Colorado mountains

ALMA, Colo. — Two people snowshoeing were killed in an avalanche in the central Colorado mountains on Saturday, authorities said.

Their bodies and the body of their dog were found buried in avalanche debris west of Hoosier Pass by searchers using an avalanche rescue dog, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said Sunday.

The search started after the snowshoers failed to return from an outing on Saturday. Using information about their plans from family and friends, deputies from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, volunteers from the Summit County Rescue Group and a Flight for Life team found a recent avalanche and a faint track on a flank of North Star Mountain before the dog was able to locate their bodies, the center said in its preliminary report on the slide.

The avalanche is the second fatal one in Colorado this snow season.

A backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass in north-central Colorado on Christmas Eve. The victim’s partner located him with a transceiver and probe pole and pulled him out but he didn’t survive, authorities said.