 NY Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recovering after positive COVID test - Albuquerque Journal

NY Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recovering after positive COVID test

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Democratic congresswoman’s office said Ocasio-Cortez received a booster shot last fall, adding that she “encourages everyone to get their booster” and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, tweeted last week that he had tested positive on at at-home virus test, but said he was asymptomatic and felt “fine.”

__

This story has been corrected with Sen. Rob Portman, not Ron Johnson, testing positive for COVID-19.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
No escaping the reality
ABQnews Seeker
Lutheran Family Services tries to place ... Lutheran Family Services tries to place about 100 refugees a month
2
Public financing the common factor for winners of ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
System powered Keller, successful City Council ... System powered Keller, successful City Council candidates to victory this fall
3
Following fungi fantasies in Los Ranchos
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic spurs a mushroom enthusiast to ... Pandemic spurs a mushroom enthusiast to leave his stressful job, pursue farming instead
4
NYC building blaze kills 19; deadliest fire in city ...
From the newspaper
Victims found on every floor of ... Victims found on every floor of the 19-story Bronx apartment building
5
Proposed teacher raises would make NM competitive
ABQnews Seeker
Entry-level teachers' starting salary would jump ... Entry-level teachers' starting salary would jump to $50,000, making it the highest in region
6
Cyberattack leads to jail lockdown, violations
ABQnews Seeker
County says its inability to access ... County says its inability to access cameras is 'concerning'
7
More 550 work as prairie dogs shut rest stop, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Seven-month 550 project scheduled through July Seven-month 550 project scheduled through July
8
New safety teams offer aid, not handcuffs
ABQnews Seeker
ABQ's newest department builds rapport, tries ... ABQ's newest department builds rapport, tries to help those on the streets
9
High-profile attorney faces suspension
ABQnews Seeker
Panel found Victor Marshall made false ... Panel found Victor Marshall made false accusations of bias
10
Betty White challenge to aid animal rescues
ABQnews Seeker
Donations made through social media will ... Donations made through social media will honor the late actress