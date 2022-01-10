 Couple found dead in Arizona home in apparent murder-suicide - Albuquerque Journal

Couple found dead in Arizona home in apparent murder-suicide

By Associated Press

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A married couple has been found fatally shot in their Chandler home and it appears to be a murder-suicide, police said Monday.

The two bodies were discovered around 6:30 a.m. Sunday and police said the man and woman each had a single gunshot wound.

According to police, 76-year-old Sheldon Butler called to say he had shot his wife, who was identified as 74-year-old Linda Butler.

Officers arrived at the home and found the couple dead at the scene.

Police said a motive wasn’t immediately known.

A gun was recovered from the scene and a ballistic test was being done, police said.


