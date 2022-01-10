Person killed in mobile home fire near Four Hills

A person died in a fire near Four Hills Monday morning, according to a lieutenant with Albuquerque Fire Rescue.

Lt. Williams said around 6 a.m. firefighters were called to 925 Ram trail, near Juan Tabo and Singing Arrow SE for a mobile home that was on fire.

“(Two units) performed a primary search and found one (patient) that was removed from the structure,” Williams wrote in an email. “The (patient) was declared deceased by on scene paramedics”

Williams said firefighters extinguished the fire in about five minutes and it’s cause is still under investigation.