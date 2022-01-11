ACLU asks for independent review of APD shooting

For the second time in about a month, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico has called for the state Office of the Attorney General to investigate a shooting by law enforcement.

The organization has asked for an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Elijah Riche by a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy on Nov. 26 and the shooting of 16-year-old Jesus Lopez by an Albuquerque Police Department office on Dec. 2. Lopez survived the shooting and remains hospitalized.

However, the AG’s office said it — “the smallest prosecutorial office in the state” — does not have the resources to routinely take on these types of cases. There are nine prosecutors in the office.

In 2021, 22 people were fatally shot by police in New Mexico, according to a Washington Post database. It’s unclear how many nonfatal shootings there were.

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the AG’s Office, said it has consistently supported efforts by lawmakers to “modernize the law and increase funding so that these cases do not primarily fall squarely” on local district attorneys.

“For numerous legislative sessions we have requested sufficient funding to address police misconduct matters and use of force,” Mares wrote in an email. “For the FY21 budget our office requested $4 million in special funding and was awarded $1 million. For the FY23 budget we have a pending request for special funding for an additional $4 million.”

She said in 2017, Rep. Patricia Roybal Caballero proposed a bill to put all officer-involved shooting reviews under the office, but the proposed funding — $1.5 million — was insufficient for “such complex, costly, and expert-intensive cases…”

“In 2019, 2020, and 2021 similar bills were proposed and died in committee; None of the bills contained an appropriation,” she added.

However, Mares said if the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office — which has jurisdiction over the shootings of Riche and Lopez — declines the cases, the AG’s office will “consider taking the lead on this investigation.”

“Despite the lack of specific funding for such reviews and the lack of primary jurisdiction on such cases, our office has always sought to assist the local district attorneys by offering numerous resources in the form of victim advocacy, funds for expert witnesses, and general prosecutorial assistance, including our own office caseload of officer misconduct cases,” Mares said.

Last week, APD released details and videos of the nonfatal shooting of Lopez. Officer Dillon Sather had graduated the academy in October and training with another officer when he shot Lopez.

“The body-camera footage of the incident appears to show APD officer Dillon Sather shooting Lopez as he ran away from officers,” said Elaine Maestas, the police accountability strategist at the ACLU of New Mexico. “Although Lopez was reportedly carrying two guns, it is clear from the video that he did not point either of the guns at the officers. Therefore it appears as though the deadly force the officer used was unnecessary and excessive.”

She said the incident highlights the importance of de-escalation policies and the need for APD leadership to hold officers accountable when they violate policies.

The BCSO case was similar, as Riche was holding a gun while running down the street toward another deputy, when he was shot.

When asked at the news conference about the calls for an independent investigation into the BCSO case, Police Chief Harold Medina said a person does not have to point a gun at an officer in order to be considered a threat, they just have to present a danger.