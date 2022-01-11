 Navajo Nation: 79 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 3rd day - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation: 79 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths for 3rd day

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths for the third consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 43,277 cases with 1,593 known deaths.

Navajo Nation officials reported 270 cases and one death Friday, 220 cases Saturday and 242 cases Sunday. The figures released Monday included 18 delayed reported cases.

Based on cases from Dec. 24-Jan. 6, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 61 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

“We see an increase in the number of communities identified with uncontrolled spread from 42 communities last week to 61 communities this week,” tribal President Jonathan Nez said. “Everyone must use extreme caution in public places and health officials now recommend wearing two masks in public due to the high level of transmissibility of the omicron variant.”

Nez said “it’s safe to say that the omicron variant is widespread on the Navajo Nation and across the country, but the data indicates that symptoms are often less severe among those who are fully vaccinated and those who their booster shot.”

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

