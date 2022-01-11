UNLV road game presents challenges beyond Pitino’s absence

Richard Pitino didn’t need the reminder.

The first-year Lobos basketball coach has talked up how special it is to be in the Pit for a Lobos game since the day he was hired last spring.

But in case there was any doubt, the coach on Saturday night got an agonizingly frustrating reminder of just how much better it is to be in that arena during a UNM men’s basketball home game than anywhere else.

“It’s horrible,” Pitino said Monday of his experience of watching the Lobos’ game from his bedroom on Saturday, away from the team after having tested positive that morning for COVID-19.

“It’s not a good experience. … You don’t have any control. I thought my assistants did a great job under difficult circumstances, but you know, you want to impact the game, and you want to help put your team in a position to win. And I wasn’t able to do that. And that’s a tough, tough pill to swallow. It was a lot harder experience than I thought it would be.”

Tuesday night, he gets to try it again.

Still under the Mountain West Conference’s minimum five-day isolation period required for vaccinated basketball staff or players who test positive, Pitino did not travel with the team on Monday night to Las Vegas, Nevada. He will miss his second consecutive game with the team when his Lobos (7-8, 0-2 MWC) play the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels (8-6, 0-1) in a late tipoff in Las Vegas (9 p.m. MT).

During a Zoom call Monday with reporters, Pitino said being home with COVID isn’t the same as being suspended. He’s in constant contact with the team and staff via Zoom, Facetime, text, phone calls and even tried watching a practice earlier in the day via an iPad his staff tried to set up for him.

Meanwhile, former UNLV assistant Eric Brown, who is in his first season on the Lobos staff, will serve for the second game as acting head coach.

And his task included trying to figure out how to solve a problem he helped create.

For the third consecutive league game, the Lobos play one of the league’s elite scoring threats in senior guard Bryce Hamilton. The 6-foot-4 senior guard from Pasadena, California, is averaging 18.4 points per game, which ranks seventh in the Mountain West. The Lobos have already tried game planning, in losing efforts, against Nevada’s Grant Sherfield (No. 5 in the league at 18.8 points per game) and Utah State’s Justin Bean (No. 1, 20.0 points per game).

Hamilton, who tested the NBA Draft waters in the offseason before deciding to return to play for first-year coach Kevin Kruger, was brought to UNLV after Brown led the primary recruiting efforts on him.The former four-star recruit signed for former coach Marvin Menzies as part of the 2018 recruiting class.

“I’ve told him many times, recruit me one of those guys to this team,” Pitino said of Hamilton.

Aside from the problems Hamilton and the Rebels present, Pitino and the Lobo coaching staff are more concerned at the moment trying to deal with their own roster issues.

Junior Emmanuel Kuac, who battled back from injuries earlier in the season to earn his first start of the season at center on Saturday against Utah State, broke his left leg late in that game and is out for the season.

He is the third center who was on the Lobos roster to start the season, but who now is no longer available. Valdir Manuel, a 6-foot-11 returning player, was suspended from the team in October and announced he was transferring from the program. Gethro Muscadin, a 6-10 transfer from Kansas who played 12 games, left the team on Dec. 20 and, far more importantly, remains in a coma in a Kansas hospital after a single-vehicle crash near Topeka.

“Obviously, you’re down your head coach, but big-picture wise, you just saw one of your brothers break his leg right in front of you – done for the year,” Pitino said. “The Gethro situation, still weighing on everybody and is very, very challenging. So, UNLV presents a lot of issues, but this young team is being tested in a big, big way.”

Freshman 7-footer Sebastian Forsling and 6-7 walk-on Jordan Arroyo from Atrisco Heritage are the remaining centers. Forward Jay Allen-Tovar (a 6-9 junior) will now play more at center instead of his natural “4” spot and Birima Seck – a 6-11 freshman who on Sunday told Pitino he would play instead of redshirting this season as previously planned – will start getting minutes as well.

POLL POSITION: Wednesday’s San Diego State at Wyoming game has been postponed due to COVID cases in the Wyoming program, meaning the Aztecs’ next game is Saturday in the Pit against UNM.

SDSU beat then-No. 20 and previously undefeated CSU by 30 points (79-49) on Saturday at home and, as a result, gained nine points in Monday’s new Associated Press Top 25 poll, placing them eight spots outside the Top 25.

Ironically, the team one spot ahead of them is CSU, which has 10 points in the poll and, despite losing by 30 to the Aztecs, appeared on five ballots that did not include SDSU.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: SDSU’s Matt Bradley was named the MWC Player of the Week on Mondayafter the Cal transfer scored 26 points in the CSU win.

San Jose State’s M.J. Amey, Jr. was named the league’s Freshman of the Week after scoring 32 points against non-Division I Bethesda University on Saturday.

Tuesday

Men: New Mexico at UNLV, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM