‘Super senior’ De La Cerda has a super week, is POW

Jaedyn De La Cerda’s decision to come back for her “super” senior season of college basketball is paying off handsomely — for her, and for the New Mexico Lobos.

On Monday, De La Cerda was named the Mountain West Conference women’s Player of the Week after scoring a total of 59 points in UNM’s victories over UNLV, Utah State and San Diego State.

The Roswell native tied a career high with seven 3-pointers en route to a 27-point performance in the Lobos’ 98-83 victory over Utah State in Logan, Utah, on Thursday. She hit four more 3s in scoring 17 points on Sunday as UNM defeated SDSU 75-72 in the Pit.

She also had 14 assists in those three victories. She’s averaging 13.4 points on the season with 41 3-pointers and a .406 percentage on 3-pointers.

De La Cerda, a 5-foot-7 guard, came to UNM in 2017 after being named Gatorade Player of the Year as a Roswell High senior. After completing her fourth year at UNM last season, she with fellow senior Antonia Anderson opted to return for the extra year offered as a result of a COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season.

The Lobos are 13-4 overall and lead the Mountain West with a 4-0 record. They’re riding a five-game winning streak and are scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Wyoming (5-6. 1-1).

GAME RESCHEDULED: The Mountain West announced that UNM’s Dec. 28 home game against San Jose State, postponed because of COVID issues in the Spartans program, has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.

