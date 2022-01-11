 'Super senior' De La Cerda has a super week, is POW - Albuquerque Journal

‘Super senior’ De La Cerda has a super week, is POW

By ABQJournal News Staff

Lobos’ “super senior” guard Jaedyn De La Cerda,, here in action against Western Colorado in October, on Monday was named Mountain West Player of the Week for her performance in UNM’s last three games. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal

Jaedyn De La Cerda’s decision to come back for her “super” senior season of college basketball is paying off handsomely — for her, and for the New Mexico Lobos.

On Monday, De La Cerda was named the Mountain West Conference women’s Player of the Week after scoring a total of 59 points in UNM’s victories over UNLV, Utah State and San Diego State.

The Roswell native tied a career high with seven 3-pointers en route to a 27-point performance in the Lobos’ 98-83 victory over Utah State in Logan, Utah, on Thursday. She hit four more 3s in scoring 17 points on Sunday as UNM defeated SDSU 75-72 in the Pit.

She also had 14 assists in those three victories. She’s averaging 13.4 points on the season with 41 3-pointers and a .406 percentage on 3-pointers.

De La Cerda, a 5-foot-7 guard, came to UNM in 2017 after being named Gatorade Player of the Year as a Roswell High senior. After completing her fourth year at UNM last season, she with fellow senior Antonia Anderson opted to return for the extra year offered as a result of a COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 season.

The Lobos are 13-4 overall and lead the Mountain West with a 4-0 record. They’re riding a five-game winning streak and are scheduled to return to action on Thursday at Wyoming (5-6. 1-1).

GAME RESCHEDULED: The Mountain West announced that UNM’s Dec. 28 home game against San Jose State, postponed because of COVID issues in the Spartans program, has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.


