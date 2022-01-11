 Offer made to drop perjury charges in Ghislaine Maxwell case - Albuquerque Journal

Offer made to drop perjury charges in Ghislaine Maxwell case

By Associated Press

NEW YORK — The U.S. government will agree to drop pending perjury charges against British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell if her sex trafficking case goes to sentencing later this year, prosecutors said.

The offer was made in a letter to a judge filed jointly late Monday by the prosecutors and Maxwell’s attorneys in federal court in Manhattan. The defense countered by asking that questions about the perjury charges be put off until the judge rules on its request for a new trial.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted last month of recruiting teenage girls between 1994 and 2004 for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. Two perjury counts that were seperated from the main case accuse Maxwell of lying a 2016 civil deposition.

At a trial ending with her conviction last month, Maxwell vehemently denied any wrongdoing. Her lawyers argued that she was made a scapegoat for the sex crimes of Epstein, her onetime boyfriend and employer.

Last week, the defense seized on reports in the British media saying a juror had revealed to other jurors during weeklong deliberations that he was sexually abused as a child in trying to persuade them that Maxwell should be found guilty.

Among other challenges, Maxwell’s lawyers are contending the juror withheld his background before the trial in a way that compromised the jury selection process.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Hospital officials warn that rising numbers of cases will ...
ABQnews Seeker
State tops 6,000 deaths, braces for ... State tops 6,000 deaths, braces for a surge
2
New councilor proposing tax repeal, limiting mayor's powers
ABQnews Seeker
Lewis: Proposal would return money to ... Lewis: Proposal would return money to 'hard-working' citizens in ABQ
3
Hydrogen bills ignite heated debate prior to introduction
From the newspaper
Environmental opposition, tepid political support threaten ... Environmental opposition, tepid political support threaten viability
4
USA Gymnastics mediator enters archdiocese abuse case
ABQnews Seeker
Insurance companies, claimants, attorneys meeting this ... Insurance companies, claimants, attorneys meeting this week
5
ACLU seeks independent review of police shootings
ABQnews Seeker
State Attorney General's Office says it ... State Attorney General's Office says it does not have sufficient resources
6
Spending bill forms in House conclave
From the newspaper
Lawmakers take the lead in crafting ... Lawmakers take the lead in crafting a state budget plan
7
Conservancy district approves staggered water delivery dates
ABQnews Seeker
Irrigation decision to aid in providing ... Irrigation decision to aid in providing runoff to Elephant Butte
8
Extra $5M sought to aid assault victims
ABQnews Seeker
'Affirmative consent standard' at NM schools, ... 'Affirmative consent standard' at NM schools, colleges also proposed
9
Murder charges dropped in 2019 gas station shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Lack of cooperation from key witness ... Lack of cooperation from key witness prompts dismissal
10
Police: Hobbs woman left newborn in dumpster
ABQnews Seeker
Baby abandoned for about 6 hours Baby abandoned for about 6 hours