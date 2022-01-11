 Change in plans: Lobo men to host Boise State Saturday since San Diego State can't play - Albuquerque Journal

Change in plans: Lobo men to host Boise State Saturday since San Diego State can’t play

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Due to COVID-19-related concerns within the San Diego State men’s basketball program, the game scheduled for Saturday between the Aztecs and New Mexico at the Pit has been postponed. But the Lobos will now host Boise State on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. MT on FS1.

The Broncos were originally scheduled to visit The Pit on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Per UNM, season ticket holders can use the Boise State ticket (dated Feb. 8) for admission for this Saturday’s game. The tickets dated Jan. 15 will be good for whenever the San Diego State game will be rescheduled. Fans with individual game tickets for the San Diego State game can either hold onto them for admission whenever that game is rescheduled, or can exchange them at the UNM Ticket Office for the Boise State game.

If the SDSU at UNM game cannot be rescheduled, it will be declared a no contest, the Mountain West Conference says.

The UNM men’s team is in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday for a 9 p.m. tip against UNLV (CBS Sports Network, 770 AM/96.3 FM). The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is en route to report on the late game and will have an online report overnight here at ABQJournal.com/sports.


