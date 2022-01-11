 Some NM schools returning to remote learning amid COVID-19 case surge - Albuquerque Journal

Some NM schools returning to remote learning amid COVID-19 case surge

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Elaine Pino, a fourth-grade teacher at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, talks with students Antonio Serna, left, Dominic Jameson, center, and Miquela Chavez, right, about their science projects in this Jan. 5 file photo. Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Larry Chavez announced Tuesday the district would temporarily return to remote learning, starting next week, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among staffers. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — More than 10 school districts around New Mexico — including the school system in the state’s capital city — have announced plans to return to remote learning amid a surge of new COVID-19 cases.

Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Larry Chavez announced Tuesday schools in his district would return to distance learning next week.

The district wold then go back to in-person learning a week later if “conditions improve,” which could leave open the possibility of an extended closure.

“We are pausing because, with so many staff —teachers, bus drivers, custodial staff and nutrition workers — quarantining, we cannot currently ensure the safe operation of schools,” Chavez said in a statement.

“Staffing shortages are placing extreme stress and additional duties on those who remain at work,” he added, saying the district had 361 new virus cases among students and staff last week and expects the number of new infections to rise to 600 this week.

All public schools in several other New Mexico cities — including Lordsburg, Texico, Cuba, Pecos and Hagerman — have also announced plans in recent days to temporarily return to remote learning due to the wave of new cases, according to state Public Education Department data.

And more school districts could follow suit in the coming days.

The decision to temporarily return to remote learning comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico has hit record-high levels in recent days as the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus sweeps across the state.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases was at 3,172 new cases per day as of Tuesday, after state health officials announced 2,932 new cases.

That’s higher than the previous high of about 2,100 new cases per day set during a surge of COVID-19 infections in November 2020.

However, the state’s death rate due to the virus has remained below peak levels, likely due to the fact that 76.2% of New Mexico adults were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday — and 37.6% of adults had gotten a booster dose.

New Mexico schools were closed to in-person learning in March 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state and remained shuttered for the rest of the school year and, with some exceptions, for most of the following school year, too.

State education officials acknowledged the closures posed challenges to students and working parents alike, with former PED Secretary Ryan Stewart describing in-person learning as the “gold standard” after schools were closed

A report presented in September to a key legislative panel found public school students had lost the equivalent of between 10 and 60 days of instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The negative ripple effects are expected to affect younger, at-risk students the most in a state that was already found to have failed to provide a sufficient education for all students, especially Native Americans and English-language learners.


