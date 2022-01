A man is in critical condition after driving a car into a house Tuesday evening in Northeast Albuquerque.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said nobody inside the home was injured.

He said the crash occurred around 7:4 p.m.in the 3500 block of Delmar NE, a few blocks northwest of Comanche and Carlisle. DeAgeuro said the driver was taken to the hospital and police will be investigating what led to the crash.