APD: Shots fired outside Valley High basketball game

A high school basketball game was interrupted when gunshots rang out Tuesday night in the parking lot of Valley High School.

Albuquerque police spokesman Daren DeAguero said nobody was injured in the incident.

He said police were called around 8:30 p.m. to reports of shots fired at the high school, near 12th and Candelaria. At the time, a basketball game was in session between the Valley Vikings and Atrisco Heritage Academy Jaguars.

“Once the school was locked down and it was determined no one had been injured, everyone was allowed to leave,” DeAguero said. “This was not considered an active shooter.”

He said police found bullet casings in the parking lot and detectives are investigating the incident.