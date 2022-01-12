 Arrest by reserve deputy in 2014 found unconstitutional - Albuquerque Journal

Arrest by reserve deputy in 2014 found unconstitutional

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

An arrest by a volunteer reserve deputy violated state constitutional protections against unreasonable search and seizure, the New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The 2014 arrest of a suspected drunken driver also violated state law that allows only commissioned, salaried officers to make arrests for misdemeanor motor vehicle offenses, the court ruled.

The unanimous ruling reversed a divided decision by the state Court of Appeals that would have allowed prosecutors to use evidence obtained by the unauthorized arrest by a noncommissioned reserve deputy.

Chief Justice Michael Vigil, writing for the panel, set out the facts of the case.

Torrance County Reserve Deputy Roy Thompson was wearing a uniform and driving a marked patrol car in March 2014 when he claimed he was nearly struck by a truck driven by Somer Wright.

Thompson followed the truck to Wright’s home and blocked it in her driveway. He shined a light on her truck and told Wright “to stay put” until a commissioned sheriff’s deputy arrived.

The commissioned deputy later arrested Wright after she failed a field sobriety test and refused to take a breath alcohol test.

A District Court judge ruled that Wright was illegally arrested when Thompson told her “to stay put,” and suppressed evidence obtained by the arrest.

A majority of the Court of Appeals reversed that decision, finding that the lower court had improperly suppressed all evidence from the arrest.

The Court of Appeals majority “erred in determining that (Wright’s) arrest was needed for the promotion of the state’s interest in deterring drunk driving,” Vigil wrote.

The Supreme Court agreed that the state has an interest in deterring drunken diving, “but that interest was not promoted by the arrest of (Wright), who was off of the road, parked at her home, and blocked in,” Vigil wrote.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Sandia National Labs pauses its vaccine mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Some of its employees had filed ... Some of its employees had filed a lawsuit over the directive
2
Sex trafficking plea nets 18 years in prison
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant admitted to being an enforcer ... Defendant admitted to being an enforcer in operation
3
Arrest by reserve deputy in 2014 found unconstitutional
ABQnews Seeker
NM Supreme Court rules action against ... NM Supreme Court rules action against DWI suspect violated state law
4
Archbishop of SF calls for 'nuclear disarmament'
ABQnews Seeker
Letter tells clergy archdiocese has 'special ... Letter tells clergy archdiocese has 'special role to play' on topic
5
Build With Robots raises $5M
ABQnews Seeker
'Breezy One' mobile drone now disinfecting ... 'Breezy One' mobile drone now disinfecting UNM's Pit
6
Convicted robber suspected in more heists
ABQnews Seeker
Police say man, absconding from halfway ... Police say man, absconding from halfway house, hit 10 banks
7
APD: Shots fired outside Valley High basketball game
ABQnews Seeker
A high school basketball game was ... A high school basketball game was interrupted when gunshots rang out Tuesday night in the parking lot of Valley High School. Albuquerque police spokesman ...
8
ABQ announces new vaccine rules for city employees
ABQnews Seeker
All current employees must be vaccinated ... All current employees must be vaccinated or show weekly tests
9
COVID-19 surge sends some schools back to remote learning
ABQnews Seeker
Campuses hit with shortages as staffers ... Campuses hit with shortages as staffers become infected