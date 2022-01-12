Navajo Nation: 93 more COVID-19 cases, 1st death in 4 days

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one death, the first in four days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals since the pandemic began to 43,241 cases with 1,594 known deaths.

Based on cases from Dec. 24-Jan. 6, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 61 communities due to the uncontrolled spread of the virus.

This week, tribal President Jonathan Nez issued an executive order mandating all employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination booster shot by Jan. 24.

If an employee is not fully vaccinated and doesn’t get a booster shot, the employee is required to submit a negative COVID-19 test result at least once every 14 days.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.