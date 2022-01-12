Mountain lion enters condo lobby near Colorado ski resort

VAIL, Colo. — Wildlife officials in Colorado euthanized a mountain lion that entered the main lobby of a condominium building at the base of Vail Ski Resort.

Vail police officers were called to the Lionshead Village area on Saturday after the feline was seen in and near several properties. The mountain lion entered the condo building, and police were able to confine it in a secure area.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers shot the mountain lion with a tranquilizer dart before deciding to euthanize the animal.

“Unfortunately, officers discovered the mountain lion was severely emaciated and in poor condition, which likely contributed to its desire to be in close proximity to humans,” the Vail Police Department wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

Mountain lions are native to the area, but they are typically elusive and sightings are rare. Residents and resort guests are being asked not to feed, approach or try to capture any local wildlife.