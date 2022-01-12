 Car bomb hits outside Mogadishu airport in Somalia; 8 killed - Albuquerque Journal

Car bomb hits outside Mogadishu airport in Somalia; 8 killed

By Hassan Barise / Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A car bomb exploded Wednesday outside the international airport in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, killing at least eight people and wounding nine others, a local doctor said. The al-Shabab extremist group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was targeting “white officials” passing by.

Dr. Abdulkadir Adam with the Medina hospital told The Associated Press about the death toll. Witnesses at the scene said a passing U.N. convoy appeared to be the target in the blast near a checkpoint leading to the heavily fortified airport, but the U.N. mission said there were no U.N. personnel or contractors in the convoy.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which controls parts of Somalia, said via its Radio Andalus that a convoy of “white officials” had been the target. The extremist group often carries out bombings at high-profile locations in the capital.

Mogadishu’s deputy mayor, Ali Abdi Wardhere, told reporters at the scene that his own convoy had been driving nearby at the time but was unharmed. He said an investigation was underway and gave a toll of five soldiers killed and five civilians injured.

The international airport hosts the U.S. Embassy, among other diplomatic offices.

The blast occurred amid the latest period of political and security uncertainty in Somalia, the Horn of Africa nation where tensions are rising over an election that has been delayed for almost a year.

The African Union peacekeeping mission has been asked to contribute security outside Somalia’s presidential palace, where opposing armed factions supporting President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble have been present. The two leaders disagree over, among other issues, who should be in charge of security in the country.

The president late last month tried to limit the powers of the prime minister, who called it an attempted coup.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
COVID-19 surge sends some schools back to remote learning
ABQnews Seeker
Campuses hit with shortages as staffers ... Campuses hit with shortages as staffers become infected
2
ABQ announces new vaccine rules for city employees
ABQnews Seeker
All current employees must be vaccinated ... All current employees must be vaccinated or show weekly tests
3
Cat conundrum over private sanctuary
Blogs
Sanctuary is 'not a prison,' woman ... Sanctuary is 'not a prison,' woman says
4
Sandia National Labs pauses its vaccine mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Some of its employees had filed ... Some of its employees had filed a lawsuit over the directive
5
Sandia spending reaches record $3.9 billion in fiscal year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lab credits infrastructure projects, nuclear weapons ... Lab credits infrastructure projects, nuclear weapons programs for growth
6
Convicted robber suspected in more heists
ABQnews Seeker
Police say man, absconding from halfway ... Police say man, absconding from halfway house, hit 10 banks
7
Sex trafficking plea nets 18 years in prison
ABQnews Seeker
Defendant admitted to being an enforcer ... Defendant admitted to being an enforcer in operation
8
Build With Robots raises $5M
ABQnews Seeker
'Breezy One' mobile drone now disinfecting ... 'Breezy One' mobile drone now disinfecting UNM's Pit
9
Archbishop of SF calls for 'nuclear disarmament'
ABQnews Seeker
Letter tells clergy archdiocese has 'special ... Letter tells clergy archdiocese has 'special role to play' on topic
10
Arrest by reserve deputy in 2014 found unconstitutional
ABQnews Seeker
NM Supreme Court rules action against ... NM Supreme Court rules action against DWI suspect violated state law