 Denver area grocery store workers go on strike - Albuquerque Journal

Denver area grocery store workers go on strike

By Associated Press

DENVER — Grocery store workers in the Denver area went on strike Wednesday after their union rejected the latest contract offer from a chain of stores owned by Kroger Co., the nation’s largest traditional grocery store chain.

Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 allege unfair labor practices by King Soopers. King Soopers has accused the union of the same thing.

On Tuesday, the union rejected a contract offer that included $170 million for wage increases and health care benefits and bonuses ranging from $2,000 to $4,000 for ratifying the contract, The Denver Post reported.

“Our original offer on the table was $148 million in wage increases. We raised that to $170 million this morning, which is the largest wage increase in the history of King Soopers and City Market,” Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market said Tuesday.

The company operates both King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.

Union president Kim Cordova said King Soopers has not provided information it needs on items including wages, pensions, health care to evaluate the proposal. It also included unacceptable provisions, including restricting workers’ ability to work overtime, she said.

King Soopers and City Market said stores will remain open despite the strike.


