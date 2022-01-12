Meow Wolf names new CEO

Meow Wolf has a new leader.

The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO.

Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS for 14 years before coming to Meow Wolf.

“Meow Wolf has imagination at its core,” Tolosa said in a press release. “It is not only poised to impact communities and artists, as it has already proven, but to change the way people think and experience the world around them. This unique and pivotal moment in the company’s history is an opportunity to seek sustainable, thoughtful growth, expanding our exhibitions and engaging beyond the four walls.”

Tolosa takes over the role from co-CEOs Carl Christensen, Ali Rubinstein and Jim Ward, who became interim co-CEOs in October 2019.

Ward, originally Chief Content Officer, stepped down as co-CEO in 2021 and remains an advisor to the company.

Christensen and Rubinstein will return to their original roles as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Creative Officer, respectively.

“Ali, Carl and Jim have been instrumental in building Meow Wolf into a strong, strategic business for the past two years and we could not be more grateful for their leadership,” said

Christopher Sobecki, chairman of Meow Wolf’s board. “We are excited for the new focus Jose will bring to the company as we continue to take Meow Wolf into new dimensions.”

Meow Wolf continued to grow in 2021 as it opened its permanent installations, “Omega Mart” in Las Vegas, Nevada, and “Convergence Station” in Denver.

According to Meow Wolf, it welcomed over 1.7 million visitors at its three locations, which includes its original installation “House of Eternal Return” in Santa Fe.

The company plans to continue hiring across all locations, with Santa Fe remaining as its creative headquarters.

“Meow Wolf’s mission continues to be inspiring creativity through art, exploration and play so that imagination can change the world,” said Rubinstein. “2021 proved this is possible and set the stage for what is to come. We are ready to create more and inspire more, and we believe Jose will guide this effort beautifully.”