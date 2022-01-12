Vehicle theft suspect killed by police in suburban Denver

ARVADA, Colo. — A person suspected of stealing a vehicle was shot and killed by police in suburban Denver Wednesday after brandishing a large knife, police said.

The shooting happened after someone reported a suspicious vehicle, later discovered to be stolen, with two people in and near it in Arvada at around 1:18 a.m., police spokesman Det. David Snelling told KMGH-TV.

When officers arrived, one person drove away in the vehicle and the other person, who had a knife, ran away, he said. When officers caught up to and confronted the person with the knife, the person refused to drop the knife and confronted the officers, Snelling said. Two of the officers fired their guns, he said.

The person was declared dead at the scene, Arvada police said in a tweet. No officers were injured, the department said.

The two officers who fired their guns have been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated by authorities from other law enforcement agencies in the area.