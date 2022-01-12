Cyberattack shuts down Albuquerque Public Schools

An ongoing cyberattack on Albuquerque Public Schools has led officials to cancel all classes districtwide for Thursday and possibly Friday.

APS Superintendent Scott Elder said the attack was discovered Wednesday morning “when teachers tried to log onto our student information system and were unable to gain access to the site.”

“This is the first time we have dealt with this situation and we are doing everything to address it that we can,” he said.

Elder said all APS classes are canceled Thursday and possibly through Friday. He said the situation is still developing.

“APS is working with local and national law enforcement as well as teams of cyber specialists to as quickly as possible limit our exposure to this attack, to protect all systems in our network and ensure a safe environment to return to school and business as usual,” he said. “I want to make clear that the closure of all APS schools tomorrow is not in anyway tied to the pandemic.”

He gave no other details on the nature of the attack or the extent of what systems were affected.

The news comes a week after Bernalillo County announced it had been hit by ransomware. The attack on the county government’s systems forced the temporary closure of some county buildings, prompted a lockdown at the Metropolitan Detention Center and halted legal filings with the Clerk’s Office.